|
19.03.2020 07:35:00
Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Size Worth $69.8 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global controlled release drug delivery market size is estimated to reach USD 69.8 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The benefits associated with controlled release drug delivery systems, such as increased therapeutic efficacy, less side effects, and low treatment cost are the factors driving the market growth.
These technologies offer various benefits over traditional delivery forms, such as reduced dosage and dosage frequency, enhanced patient compliance, less gastrointestinal side effects, uniform drug effect, improved drug efficacy and safety, and reduced fluctuation of plasma drug levels.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Based on application, oral controlled release systems held the largest market share in 2019 owing to increasing usage and ease of convenience offered for administration of medication
- Targeted drug delivery is poised to be the fastest growing technology segment during the forecast period owing to various benefits of the technology, such as increased safety and therapeutic efficacy
- Osmotic delivery is projected to witness the fastest CAGR in the activation modulation drug delivery systems during the forecast period, due to the ability of this release mechanism to not be affected by various factors, such as pH, food consumption, and gastrointestinal motility
- North America held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure facilities, increasing R&D activities and existence of major market players
- Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising investments by dominant players in the region along with developments in the of pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries, such as India and China
- Some of the prominent companies operating in the controlled release drug delivery market are Orbis Biosciences, Inc.; Merck and Co., Inc.; Alkermes plc; Johnson and Johnson; Coating Place, Inc.; Corium International, Inc.; Depomed, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc; Aradigm Corporation; and Capsugel
Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Micro Encapsulation, Targeted Delivery), By Release Mechanism, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/controlled-release-drug-delivery-market
Presence of multiple in-vivo biological barriers that affects the absorption, bioavailability, and stability of the drug has open wide horizon for the controlled release drug delivery products. For instance, controlled release drug delivery system has enabled delivery of even large and complex molecules such as DNA/RNA, proteins and polypeptides. Additionally, the rising awareness among healthcare professionals, regarding the advantage of controlled release drug delivery systems over conventional systems is expected to drive the demand for the market in long run.
Rapidly increasing geriatric and pediatric population is one of the major factors fueling the demand for controlled release drug delivery systems, due to high cases prescription non-adherence in this age-group. Innovations in various drug delivery systems has been providing geriatric and pediatric population with easy solutions, which are further propelling the market. Controlled release of drug delivery systems can be altered according to required dosage over a specific period of time.
Grand View Research has segmented the global controlled release drug delivery market on the basis of technology, release mechanism, application, and region:
- Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Wurster Technique
- Coacervation
- Micro Encapsulation
- Implants
- Transdermal
- Targeted Delivery
- Others
- Controlled Release Drug Delivery Release Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Polymer Based Systems
- Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems
- Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems
- Activation-modulated Drug Delivery Systems
- Osmotic Pressure Activated
- Hydrodynamic Pressure Activated
- Vapor Pressure Activated
- Mechanically Activated
- Magnetically Activated
- Chemically Activated
- pH Activated
- Hydrolysis Activated
- Enzyme Activated
- Controlled Release Drug Delivery Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- Metered Dose Inhalers
- Injectable
- Transdermal and Ocular Patches
- Infusion Pumps
- Oral Controlled-drug Delivery Systems
- Drug Eluting Stents
- Controlled Release Drug Delivery Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Switzerland
- Netherland
- Sweden
- Spain
- Belgium
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Kuwait
Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:
- Microfluidics Market – Rise in demand for point-of-care (POC) devices is expected to significantly drive the market. Microfluidics-based devices need a fraction of the sample for data interpretation.
- Brain Computer Interface Market – Key drivers of the market for brain computer interface (BCI) technology include increasing prevalence of neuroprosthetic conditions, growing geriatric population, and rising technological developments facilitating communication and movement in paralytic patients.
- In-Vitro Fertilization Market – The global in-vitro fertilization market size was valued at around USD 18.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/controlled-release-drug-delivery-market-size-worth-69-8-billion-by-2027-grand-view-research-inc-301026649.html
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vorbörslich im Plus -- DAX dürfte sich stabil zeigen -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Markt könnte sich am Donnerstag leicht erholen. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte einen Stabilisierungsversuch starten. Die Märkte in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag negative Vorzeichen aus.