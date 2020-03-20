Controlled-release Fertilizers Market by Type, End-Use, Mode of Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled-release Fertilizers Market by Type (Slow-release, Coated & Encapsulated, N-Stabilizers), End-Use (Agricultural & Non-agricultural), Mode of Application (Fertigation, Foliar, and Soil), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The controlled-release fertilizers market is estimated at USD 2.4 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025.

This market has been gaining prominence among farmers to improve the agricultural yield and curb excessive nutrient application. Factors such as growing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers and increasing awareness about the environmental concerns associated with excessive fertilizer use across the world are projected to drive the controlled-release fertilizers market. However, factors such as the high cost of polymer coatings for coated & encapsulated fertilizers and the low adoption rate of technology in developing markets affect the growth of the controlled-release fertilizers market.



The non-agriculture segment in controlled-release fertilizers market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.



The growing usage of controlled-release fertilizers for non-agricultural segments, such as turf & ornamentals, is driving the market. For more than a decade, CRF has been used for turf & ornamental grass in the US; however, its demand is increasing recently in developing countries. Thus, the easy application of controlled-release fertilizers on ornamental crops is a major factor driving its market.



The N-stabilizers segment in controlled-release fertilizers market is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020.



The controlled-release fertilizers market is broadly segmented into slow-release, coated & encapsulated, and N-stabilizers. In terms of volume, the N-stabilizers segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to be the largest market, owing to the vast adoption of these fertilizers across the globe for agricultural crops, and their viable purchasing price. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the N-stabilizers fertilizers market in 2020, owing to the extensive use of nitrification inhibitors and Urease Inhibitors for non-agricultural usage in developed countries. In terms of volume, the coated & encapsulated segment is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment, during the forecast period.



Fertigation segment, by application method, led the market in 2016.



On the basis of application method, the fertigation segment dominated the market in 2019, in terms of value and volume, due to the rising area under irrigation across the globe and benefits associated with fertigation such as uniform application, reduced labor, and higher application rate for larger fields, which are also projected to drive the fertigation method of application.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the controlled-release fertilizers market between 2020 and 2025. The region has been experiencing significant demand for controlled-release fertilizers due to the need to undertake efforts to minimize the environmental concerns associated with nutrient losses. There has been an increase in the consumption of coated fertilizers in countries such as Japan and China, while the consumption of stabilizers has been increasing in the developing countries of the region. These have been subsequently driving the growth of the controlled-release fertilizers market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

4.2 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Region

4.3 Controlled-Released Fertilizers Market, By Type

4.4 Controlled-Released Fertilizers Market, By End Use

4.5 Asia Pacific: Controlled-Released Fertilizers Market, By Type & Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.1.1 Rising Production of Fertilizer and Urea Products Across the Globe

5.2.1.2 Increase in Application Rates of Fertilizers in Developing Countries

5.2.1.3 Growth in Market Demand for High-Value Crops

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Necessity for Highly Efficient Fertilizers

5.3.1.2 Favorable Government Policies and Regulations

5.3.1.3 Increase in Environmental Concerns

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Cost Ineffectiveness

5.3.2.2 Improper Management of Controlled-Release Fertilizers

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Product Innovations in Controlled-Release Technology

5.3.3.2 Crop-Specific Nutrient Management Through Precision Farming

5.3.3.3 Need to Improve Pasture Production

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Limited Adoption of Controlled-Release Technology

5.3.4.2 Supply of Counterfeit and Less Effective Products

5.3.4.3 Subsidies on Fertilizers Provided By the Government of Developing Economies

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Australia

5.4.4 China

5.4.5 Israel

5.5 Patent Analysis



6 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polymer Coating

6.3 Sulfur-Based Coating

6.4 Urea Reaction Product



7 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Benefits of Controlled-Release Fertilizers

7.2 N-Stabilizers

7.2.1 Owing to the Decline in Prices of Corn, Farmers Have Been Adopting N-Stabilizers as A Substitute for Coated Fertilizers

7.2.2 Nitrification Inhibitors

7.2.2.1 The Reduced Cost of the Nitrification Inhibitors Leads to Their Extensive Usage in the Asia Pacific Region

7.2.3 Urease Inhibitors

7.2.3.1 Owing to the Wide Usage in Cereals Crops and Grasslands for Temperate Grasslands, the Demand for Urease Inhibitors is Growing

7.3 Slow-Release

7.3.1 Increased Availability of Uf Fertilizers in Developing Countries to Boost the Market Demand

7.3.1.1 Urea Formaldehyde

7.3.1.2 Urea Isobutyraldehyde

7.3.1.3 Urea Acetaldehyde

7.3.2 Other Slow-Release Fertilizers

7.4 Coated & Encapsulated Fertilizers

7.4.1 Increase in Adoption in Developed Countries Led the Polymer-Coated Segment to Be the Largest

7.4.2 Sulfur-Coated

7.4.2.1 Owing to the Low Cost, Sulfur-Coated Fertilizers are Used to A Large Extent Majorly in Developing Countries

7.4.3 Polymer-Coated

7.4.3.1 The Need for Cultivating High-Value Crops has Led to A Surge in Demand for in the Application of Polymer-Coated Fertilizers

7.4.4 Sulfur-Polymer-Coated

7.5 Other Coated & Encapsulated Fertilizers



8 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Mode of Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fertigation

8.2.1 Factors Such as Enhanced Productivity, Better Yields is Fueling the Demand for Fertigation Mode of Application

8.3 Foliar

8.3.1 Volume of Fertilizers Required is Low Compared to Other Modes of Application

8.4 Soil

8.4.1 Labor Intensive Agrarian Economies Prefer Soil Mode of Application

8.5 Other Modes of Application



9 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By End-Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Non-Agricultural

9.2.1 Higher Purchasing Power for Fertilizers Drives the Demand for Crfs in Non-Agricultural End-Use

9.2.2 Turf & Ornamentals

9.2.2.1 Increase in the Area of Land Under Recreational Purpose is Driving the Market

9.2.3 Nurseries & Greenhouses

9.2.3.1 Application of Crf is Higher in Nurseries and Greenhouses as They are Profitable

9.2.4 Other Non-Agricultural End Uses

9.3 Agricultural

9.3.1 Agrarian Economies are Demanding Application of Crfs for Better Yields in Low-Volume and High-Value Crops

9.3.2 Cereals & Grains

9.3.2.1 The Consumption of Controlled-Release Fertilizers is Driving Demand in Cereal & Grains to Meet the Nitrogen Requirement in Corn, Wheat, and Rice

9.3.2.2 Corn

9.3.2.3 Wheat

9.3.2.4 Rice

9.3.2.5 Other Cereals & Grains

9.3.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

9.3.3.1 Non-Agrarian Economies Started to Produce Oilseeds & Pulses With the Use of Controlled-Release Fertilizers

9.3.3.2 Soybean

9.3.3.3 Canola

9.3.3.4 Cotton

9.3.3.5 Other Oilseeds & Pulses

9.3.4 Vegetables

9.3.4.1 Adhering to Export Quality, Efficient Use of Agricultural Inputs is Driving the Demand for Controlled Release Fertilizers

9.3.4.2 Roots & Tubers

9.3.4.3 Brassicas

9.3.5 Fruits

9.3.5.1 Increase in the Margin of Profit is Driving the Demand for Controlled-Release Fertilizers

9.3.5.2 Citrus Fruits

9.3.5.3 Berries

9.3.5.4 Other Fruits

9.3.6 Plantation Crops

9.3.6.1 Controlled-Release Fertilizers are Preferred to Increase the Yield and Improve the Quality of the Produce



10 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Environmental Friendly Agricultural Inputs are Driving the Demand for Crfs

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increase in Demand for Better Maintenance of Turf & Ornamental is Driving the Demand for Crfs

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Increase in Export of Processed Food Products Projected to Drive the Demand for Crfs

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Spain

10.3.2.1 Need for Environmental Solutions and Improvements is Driving the Demand for Non-Agricultural Crfs

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Rise in Demand for Better Quality Crops is Driving the Demand for Crfs

10.3.4 Germany

10.3.4.1 Decrease in Area Harvested and Increase in Demand for Better Yields in Driving the Market for Crfs

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.5.1 Increase in Area Under Turf and Nurseries and Scientific Upkeep of the Nurseries is Fueling the Demand for Crfs

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Australia & New Zealand

10.4.1.1 With the Application of Crfs, Farmers Could Overcome the Degradation Problem

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Investments in New Technologies, Better Agricultural Inputs has Increased the Demand for Crfs

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Multinational Companies are Penetrating the Market By Way of Expansion, Given the Growing Demand for Crfs

10.4.4 Japan

10.4.4.1 Advance Agricultural Practices are Driving the Demand for Crfs

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.1.1 The Increase in the Adoption of Agrochemicals and Advancements in Farming Techniques in Argentina Projected to Contribute to the Growth of the Market

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.2.1 Easy Adoption of Controlled-Release Fertilizers By Farmers in the Country Due to Its Ease to Apply, Increase in Yield Resulting in Market Growth

10.5.3 Rest of South America

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.1.1 High Growth in Consumption of N-Stabilizers is Observed in the Country

10.6.2 Others in RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)

11.3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.3.1.1 Progressive Companies

11.3.1.2 Starting Blocks

11.3.1.3 Responsive Companies

11.3.1.4 Dynamic Companies

11.4 Market Share Analysis, 2018

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.5.2 Agreements

11.5.3 Expansions

11.5.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and New Product Launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kingenta

12.2 Nutrien, Ltd.

12.3 Yara International Asa

12.4 Mosaic Company

12.5 ICL

12.6 Nufarm Ltd.

12.7 Scottsmiracle-Gro

12.8 Koch Industries

12.9 Helena Chemical

12.10 SQM

12.11 Haifa Chemicals

12.12 JCAM AGRI.

12.13 COMPO EXPEIT

12.14 The Andersons, Inc.

12.15 Van Iperen International

12.16 OCI Nitrogen

12.17 Agroliquid

12.18 Deltachem

12.19 SK Specialties

12.20 Pursell Agri-Tech



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z35mox

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/controlled-release-fertilizers-market-by-type-end-use-mode-of-application-and-region---global-forecast-to-2025-301027422.html

SOURCE Research and Markets