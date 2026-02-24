ConvaTec Group FY25 Profit Down, Lifts Dividend; Backs FY26 View, Lifts FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Convatec Group PLC (CTEC.L, CNVVY), a medical products and technologies company, Tuesday reported lower profit in fiscal 2025, despite higher revenues. Further, the firm lifted dividend, maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings and organic growth view, as well as lifted medium term target.

In the full year, profit before income taxes dropped to $230 million from last year's $246 million. Earnings per share fell 7.1 percent to 8.6 cents from 9.3 cents a year ago.

Adjusted pre-tax profit was $471 million, compared to $411 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 17.6 cents, compared to 15.2 cents last year.

Revenue for the year grew 6.5 percent to $2.44 billion from $2.29 billion in the prior year. Revenues grew 5.0 percent in constant currency. Organic revenue excluding InnovaMatrix was up 6.4 percent.

Further, the Board recommended a final dividend of 5.367 cents, resulting in a full year dividend of 7.244 cents, an increase of 13 percent year-over-year. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to project another year of double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth, and group organic revenue growth excluding InnovaMatrix of 5 percent-7 percent, with growth weighted to second half.

Further, the company expects adjusted Group operating margin of in line or above 23 percent.

Further ahead for the medium term, the company lifted organic revenue growth target to 6 percent to 8 percent from 2027, from previously expected 5 percent to 7 percent.

The company also projects sustainable double-digit adjusted annual earnings per share growth and mid-20s percent, I.e, 24 percent -26 percent adjusted operating margin by 2027

