|
31.10.2022 13:00:16
Convatec Group PLC:
|
Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
31 October 2022
Convatec Group Plc
Total Voting Rights
The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. As at 31 October 2022, the Company's issued capital with voting rights consisted of 2,043,872,048 ordinary shares of 10p each (Shares). The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury at the date of this disclosure.
The above figure (2,043,872,048) can be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries
Analysts and Investors
Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec +44 (0)782 644 7807
Media
Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane +44 (0)207 466 5000
Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, and a promise to be forever caring, our products and services are available in over 100 countries. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC) and in 2021 revenues were over $2 billion. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BD3VFW73
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|CTEC
|LEI Code:
|213800LS272L4FIDOH92
|Sequence No.:
|196178
|EQS News ID:
|1469733
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ConvaTec PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
13:00
|Convatec Group PLC: (EQS Group)
|
12:00
|Convatec Group PLC : (Investegate)
|
30.09.22
|Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
30.09.22
|Convatec Group PLC : Director/ PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
26.09.22
|Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Total Issued Shares (EQS Group)
|
26.09.22
|Convatec Group PLC : Scrip Dividend - Total Issued Shares (Investegate)
|
23.09.22
|Convatec Group PLC: Results of 2022 AGM Update Statement (EQS Group)
|
23.09.22
|Convatec Group PLC : Results of 2022 AGM - Update Statement (Investegate)