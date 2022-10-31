31 October 2022

Convatec Group Plc

("Convatec" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. As at 31 October 2022, the Company's issued capital with voting rights consisted of 2,043,872,048 ordinary shares of 10p each (Shares). The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury at the date of this disclosure.

The above figure (2,043,872,048) can be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries

Analysts and Investors

Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec +44 (0)782 644 7807

ir@convatec.com

Media

Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane +44 (0)207 466 5000

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

