22.03.2023 12:00:15

Convatec Group PLC: Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of AGM

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
22-March-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST

22 March 2023

(Convatec or the Company)

Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting  

The Company today announces that the following documents are now available on its website at www.convatecgroup.com.

  • Annual Report and Accounts 2022
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting
  • Form of Proxy

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

 

Printed copies of these documents will be sent to shareholders who have requested hard copies in due course.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries 

 

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary                                            +44(0)7423 694919

 

Cosec@convatec.com 

 

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 

 

About Convatec 
 

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.


