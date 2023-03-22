|
22.03.2023 12:00:15
Convatec Group PLC: Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of AGM
|
Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
22 March 2023
Convatec Group Plc
Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting
The Company today announces that the following documents are now available on its website at www.convatecgroup.com.
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Printed copies of these documents will be sent to shareholders who have requested hard copies in due course.
Enquiries
Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919
Cosec@convatec.com
Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD3VFW73
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|CTEC
|LEI Code:
|213800LS272L4FIDOH92
|OAM Categories:
|1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
|Sequence No.:
|231830
|EQS News ID:
|1589355
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
