Convatec Group PLC: Company Secretary Change

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
15-Aug-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST

15 August 2023

Convatec Group Plc
("Convatec" or "the Company")

Appointment of Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of ConvaTec Group Plc has approved the appointment of Robyn Butler-Mason as Company Secretary with effect from 1st September 2023, whereupon Evelyn Douglas will resign as Company Secretary with effect from that date.  Evelyn Douglas will continue in her role as EVP, Chief of Corporate Strategy and Business Development and General Counsel.

 

Enquiries

 

Grace McCalla, Assistant Company Secretary                                            +44(0)7575353388

 

Cosec@convatec.com 

 

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

 

About Convatec

 

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com.

 

 


ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73
Category Code: COS
TIDM: CTEC
LEI Code: 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
