16.08.2022 13:00:07
Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
16 August 2022
Convatec Group Plc
The Company has been notified of the following transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").
On 15 August 2022, Sten Scheibye, Non-Executive Director and PDMR, purchased 20,000 Shares at £2.37 per Share. Sten Scheibyes resulting shareholding is 45,000 Shares.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Enquiries
Analysts and Investors
Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec +44 (0)782 644 7807
Media
Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane +44 (0)207 466 5000
Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a FTSE 250 global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Group revenues in 2021 were over $2 billion. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in over 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our products provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BD3VFW73
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|CTEC
|LEI Code:
|213800LS272L4FIDOH92
|Sequence No.:
|181761
|EQS News ID:
|1421629
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
