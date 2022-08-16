Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 13:00:07

Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

16-Aug-2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

16 August 2022

Convatec Group Plc
("Convatec" or "the Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified of the following transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

On 15 August 2022, Sten Scheibye, Non-Executive Director and PDMR, purchased 20,000 Shares at £2.37 per Share. Sten Scheibyes resulting shareholding is 45,000 Shares.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sten Scheibye

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Convatec Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800LS272L4FIDOH92

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each in ConvaTec Group Plc (Shares)

GB00BD3VFW73

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares on 15 August 2022

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£2.37

Volume(s)

20,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 

- Price

 

20,000

£47,400

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries 

Analysts and Investors 

Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec                                                            +44 (0)782 644 7807 

ir@convatec.com 

 

Media 

Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane                                                                    +44 (0)207 466 5000  

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 

 

About Convatec 
 

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a FTSE 250 global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Group revenues in 2021 were over $2 billion. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in over 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our products provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com

 

 
ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: CTEC
LEI Code: 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
Sequence No.: 181761
EQS News ID: 1421629

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1421629&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

