30.09.2022 14:19:59
Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding
Convatec Group PLC
30 September 2022
Convatec Group Plc
Director/ PDMR Shareholding
The Company has been notified of the following transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").
On 30 September 2022, Constantin Coussios, Non-Executive Director and PDMR, purchased 9,861 Shares of 10 pence in the Company. Constantin Coussios resulting shareholding is 18,301 Shares.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Enquiries
Analysts and Investors
Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec +44 (0)782 644 7807
Media
Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane +44 (0)207 466 5000
Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a FTSE 100 global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Group revenues in 2021 were over $2 billion. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in over 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our products provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com
