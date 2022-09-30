Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 14:19:59

Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding

30-Sep-2022 / 13:19 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

30 September 2022

Convatec Group Plc
("Convatec" or "the Company")

Director/ PDMR Shareholding 

The Company has been notified of the following transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

On 30 September 2022, Constantin Coussios, Non-Executive Director and PDMR, purchased 9,861 Shares of 10 pence in the Company. Constantin Coussios resulting shareholding is 18,301 Shares.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Constantin Coussios

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Convatec Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800LS272L4FIDOH92

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary share of 10p each in ConvaTec Group Plc

 

GB00BD3VFW73

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary shares of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£2.04892

Volume(s)

9,861

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 

- Price

 

N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries 

Analysts and Investors 

Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec                                                            +44 (0)782 644 7807 

ir@convatec.com 

 

Media 

Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane                                                                    +44 (0)207 466 5000  

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 

 

About Convatec 
 

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a FTSE 100 global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Group revenues in 2021 were over $2 billion. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in over 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our products provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com

 
ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: CTEC
LEI Code: 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
Sequence No.: 191553
EQS News ID: 1454167

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454167&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ConvaTec PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ConvaTec PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ConvaTec PLC 2,28 4,59% ConvaTec PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen mit klaren Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen