Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding

30 September 2022

Convatec Group Plc

("Convatec" or "the Company")

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified of the following transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

On 30 September 2022, Constantin Coussios, Non-Executive Director and PDMR, purchased 9,861 Shares of 10 pence in the Company. Constantin Coussios resulting shareholding is 18,301 Shares.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Constantin Coussios 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary share of 10p each in ConvaTec Group Plc GB00BD3VFW73 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £2.04892 Volume(s) 9,861 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries

Analysts and Investors

Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec +44 (0)782 644 7807

ir@convatec.com

Media

Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane +44 (0)207 466 5000

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec



Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a FTSE 100 global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Group revenues in 2021 were over $2 billion. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in over 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our products provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com