|
20.12.2022 18:07:17
Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding
|
Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
20 December 2022
Convatec Group Plc
The Company has been notified of the following transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").
On 19 December 2022, Jonny Mason, Chief Financial Officer and PDMR, purchased 28,000 Shares at £2.27 per Share. Jonny Masons resulting shareholding is 50,000 Shares.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Enquiries
Analysts and Investors
Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec +44 (0)782 644 7807
Media
Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane +44 (0)207 466 5000
Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, and a promise to be forever caring, our products and services are available in over 100 countries. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC) and in 2021 revenues were over $2 billion. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BD3VFW73
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|CTEC
|LEI Code:
|213800LS272L4FIDOH92
|Sequence No.:
|210111
|EQS News ID:
|1518181
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ConvaTec PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Convatec Group PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Convatec Group PLC : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker (Investegate)
|
20.12.22
|Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
30.11.22
|Convatec Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
30.11.22
|Convatec Group PLC : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
|
17.11.22
|ConvaTec Group PLC : Capital Markets Event (Investegate)
|
31.10.22
|Convatec Group PLC: (EQS Group)
|
31.10.22
|Convatec Group PLC : (Investegate)