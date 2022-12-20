Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding

20 December 2022

Convatec Group Plc

("Convatec" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified of the following transaction by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

On 19 December 2022, Jonny Mason, Chief Financial Officer and PDMR, purchased 28,000 Shares at £2.27 per Share. Jonny Masons resulting shareholding is 50,000 Shares.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jonny Mason 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each in ConvaTec Group Plc (Shares) GB00BD3VFW73 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares on 19 December 2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £2.27 Volume(s) 28,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 28,000 £63,624.62 e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

