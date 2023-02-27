|
27.02.2023 10:00:05
Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
27 February 2023
Convatec Group Plc
Director/ PDMR Shareholding
This announcement provides information on PDMR dealings under the Companys Long Term Incentive Plan LTIP that took place in the course of 2022.
On 14 March 2022, an award granted to Karim Bitar on 30 September 2019 under the Companys LTIP vested automatically in relation to 495,336 shares. This award was granted as part of Karims compensation for the loss of incentive awards on his appointment to Convatec.
On the same date, pursuant to the default application of the LTIP rules, 233,450 of these shares were automatically sold on Mr Bitars behalf to cover the income tax liability arising in connection with the vesting of the award.
Further, on 30 September 2022, a conditional award granted to Karim Bitar on 30 September 2019 under the LTIP vested automatically in relation to 146,488 shares.
On the same date, pursuant to the default application of the LTIP rules, 70,876 of these shares were automatically sold on Mr Bitars behalf to cover the income tax liability arising in connection with the vesting of the award. The balance of these shares are subject to a two year holding period expiring in September 2024.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Enquiries
Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919
Cosec@convatec.com
Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, and a promise to be forever caring, our products and services are available in over 100 countries. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC) and in 2021 revenues were over $2 billion. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD3VFW73
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|CTEC
|LEI Code:
|213800LS272L4FIDOH92
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|225793
|EQS News ID:
|1568613
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ConvaTec PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
27.02.23
|Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
27.02.23
|Convatec Group PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
21.12.22
|Convatec Group PLC: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker (EQS Group)
|
21.12.22
|Convatec Group PLC : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker (Investegate)
|
20.12.22
|Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
30.11.22
|Convatec Group PLC: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
30.11.22
|Convatec Group PLC : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
|
17.11.22
|ConvaTec Group PLC : Capital Markets Event (Investegate)