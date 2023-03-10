|
Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company has been notified of the following transactions in relation to a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR) in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company (Shares).
On 9 March 2023, Shares awarded to Karim Bitar, the Companys Chief Executive Officer on 6 March 2020 under the Companys Deferred Bonus Plan vested, resulting in Karim receiving 59,055 Shares.
On the same date, 27,833 of these Shares were sold automatically on Karims behalf to satisfy income tax and national insurance liabilities arising in connection with the vesting of this award.
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.
