17.03.2023 11:30:09
Convatec Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
17 March 2023
Convatec Group Plc
Director/ PDMR Shareholding
The Company has been notified of the following transactions in relation to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR) in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company (Shares).
On 15 March 2023, awards were granted to Karim Bitar, the Companys Chief Executive Officer and Jonny Mason, the Companys Chief Financial Officer, under the Companys Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP) in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs), which are due to vest on the third anniversary of grant and are not subject to performance conditions:
Karim Bitar: 201,937
Jonny Mason: 99,826
Further, on the same date, Karim Bitar and Jonny Mason were granted awards under the Companys Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) in the form of Performance Share Units (PSUs). These awards are due to vest on the third anniversary of grant, conditional on the following performance conditions: organic revenue growth, adjusted profit before tax growth, total shareholder return; and subject to a two-year post vesting holding period. Further details of the LTIP and performance conditions will be detailed in the Companys 2022 Annual Report.
Karim Bitar: 1,041,628
Jonny Mason: 565,610
The three-day average share price, closing on 14 March 2023 of £2.21 was used in determining the awards.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Enquiries
Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919
Cosec@convatec.com
Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
