12.07.2023 16:00:04
Convatec Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company
Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BD3VFW73
Issuer Name
CONVATEC GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Black Creek Investment Management Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Toronto
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Canada
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-Jul-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
11-Jul-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
The notifier is an investment management company. The shares are beneficially owned by 22 separate funds and clients which the notifier advises regarding their investment portfolios. Shares held directly are by funds for which the notifier also acts as investment fund manager. None of the funds or clients by itself hold more than 3%. The funds and clients give a proxy to the notifier who can exercise the voting rights for the shares in its own discretion for as long as the shares are held, with no expiry date.
12. Date of Completion
11-Jul-2023
13. Place Of Completion
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD3VFW73
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|CTEC
|LEI Code:
|213800LS272L4FIDOH92
|Sequence No.:
|257296
|EQS News ID:
|1678747
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
