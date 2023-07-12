12.07.2023 16:00:04

Convatec Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

12-Jul-2023

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BD3VFW73

Issuer Name

CONVATEC GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Canada

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

10-Jul-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

11-Jul-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

 

                        % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

                   

 

                        % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

                   

 

                        Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

                   

 

                        Total number of voting rights held in issuer

                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.993771

0.000000

4.993771

102152058

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.003561

0.000000

5.003561

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

                                Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

                           

 

                                Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                    GB00BD3VFW73

                               

7931287

94220771

0.387726

4.606045

 

                                Sub Total 8.A

                           

102152058

4.993771%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.B1

                           

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Physical or cash settlement

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub Total 8.B2

                           

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

 

                                Ultimate controlling person

                           

 

                                Name of controlled undertaking

                           

 

                               

                                % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The notifier is an investment management company. The shares are beneficially owned by 22 separate funds and clients which the notifier advises regarding their investment portfolios. Shares held directly are by funds for which the notifier also acts as investment fund manager. None of the funds or clients by itself hold more than 3%. The funds and clients give a proxy to the notifier who can exercise the voting rights for the shares in its own discretion for as long as the shares are held, with no expiry date.

12. Date of Completion

11-Jul-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Toronto, Ontario, Canada


ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: CTEC
LEI Code: 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
Sequence No.: 257296
EQS News ID: 1678747

 
