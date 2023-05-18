|
Convatec Group PLC: Result of AGM
Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
Convatec Group Plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
Reading, United Kingdom (18 May 2023) Poll Result
Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec") held its Annual General Meeting today ("AGM"). The results of the poll held in relation to the resolutions proposed at the AGM are set out below. All resolutions were passed.
*Special Resolution
NOTES:
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business that were passed at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries
Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919
Cosec@convatec.com
Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD3VFW73
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|CTEC
|LEI Code:
|213800LS272L4FIDOH92
|Sequence No.:
|244813
|EQS News ID:
|1636649
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
