18.05.2023 17:15:06

Convatec Group PLC: Result of AGM

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
Convatec Group PLC: Result of AGM

18-May-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST

Convatec Group Plc

 

Results of Annual General Meeting

 

Reading, United Kingdom (18 May 2023) Poll Result

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec") held its Annual General Meeting today ("AGM"). The results of the poll held in relation to the resolutions proposed at the AGM are set out below. All resolutions were passed.

 

 

For (see note 2)

Against (see note 2)

Votes Total

(excluding withheld)

% of ISC Voted

Votes Witheld

Resolution

No of shares

%

No of Shares

%

1

To receive Annual Report and Accounts 2022

      1,811,087,597

100.00%

                1,246

0.00%

      1,811,088,843

88.61%

        1,443,683

2

To approve the Directors Remuneration report

      1,776,692,442

98.03%

        35,748,711

1.97%

      1,812,441,153

88.68%

            91,373

3

To Approve the Remuneration Policy

      1,730,855,151

95.95%

        72,994,765

4.05%

      1,803,849,916

88.26%

        8,682,610

4

To declare a final dividend

      1,800,183,202

99.32%

        12,307,251

0.68%

      1,812,490,453

88.68%

            42,073

5

To re-elect   Dr John McAdam as a Director

      1,772,203,651

97.78%

        40,257,733

2.22%

      1,812,461,384

88.68%

            71,142

6

To re-elect Karim Bitar as a Director

      1,808,728,508

99.79%

         3,735,216

0.21%

      1,812,463,724

88.68%

            68,802

7

To re-elect Jonny Mason as a Director

      1,804,110,747

99.54%

         8,343,677

0.46%

      1,812,454,424

88.68%

            78,102

8

To re-elect Margaret Ewing as a Director

      1,732,196,028

95.57%

        80,265,356

4.43%

      1,812,461,384

88.68%

            71,142

9

To re-elect Brian May as a Director

     1,729,029,346

95.41%

        83,268,401

4.59%

      1,812,297,747

88.67%

          234,779

10

To re-elect Professor Constantin Coussios as a Director

      1,777,552,488

98.08%

        34,752,027

1.92%

      1,812,304,515

88.67%

          228,011

11

To re-elect Heather Mason as a Director

      1,788,735,494

98.69%

        23,710,523

1.31%

      1,812,446,017

88.68%

            86,509

12

To re-elect Kim Lody as a Director

      1,777,328,039

98.07%

        34,965,409

1.93%

      1,812,293,448

88.67%

          239,078

13

To re-elect Sharon OKeefe as a Director

      1,777,538,827

98.08%

        34,754,621

1.92%

      1,812,293,448

88.67%

          239,078

14

To re-elect Sten Scheibye as a Director

      1,808,751,065

99.80%

         3,694,952

0.20%

      1,812,446,017

88.68%

            86,509

15

To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor

      1,810,914,607

100.00%

              35,710

0.00%

      1,810,950,317

88.60%

        1,582,209

16

To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the auditor

      1,812,433,628

100.00%

              13,193

0.00%

      1,812,446,821

88.68%

            85,705

17

To authorise political donations and political expenditure

      1,805,711,975

99.65%

         6,379,062

0.35%

      1,812,091,037

88.66%

          441,489

18

To authorise allotment of shares

      1,652,944,663

91.20%

      159,555,414

8.80%

      1,812,500,077

88.68%

            32,449

19

To disapply pre-emption rights*

1,753,138,056

96.74%

        59,096,058

3.26%

      1,812,234,114

88.67%

          298,412

20

 

To disapply pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment*

1,718,475,435

 

 

 

 

 

 

95.61%

       

 

 

 

 

 

78,988,318

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.39%

     

 

 

 

 

 

1,797,463,753

 

 

 

 

 

 

87.94%

     

 

 

 

 

 

15,068,773

21

To authorise purchase of own shares*

      1,810,135,610

99.91%

         1,546,844

0.09%

      1,811,682,454

88.64%

          850,072

22

To call general meetings on not less than 14 days notice*

      1,769,469,226

97.63%

        42,955,036

2.37%

      1,812,424,262

88.68%

          108,264

*Special Resolution

NOTES:

  1. All resolutions were passed.
  2. Votes For and Against are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
  3. A Vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes For or Against a resolution.
  4. Total number of shares in issue is 2,043,872,048 (88.61% of capital was voted).
  5. Computershare acted as scrutineer of the poll on all resolutions.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business that were passed at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.                           

Enquiries 

 

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary                                   +44(0)7423 694919 

Cosec@convatec.com  

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 

 

About Convatec 

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com. 

 

###

END


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: CTEC
LEI Code: 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
Sequence No.: 244813
EQS News ID: 1636649

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636649&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ConvaTec PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ConvaTec PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ConvaTec PLC 2,54 9,48% ConvaTec PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen