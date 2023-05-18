Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

Convatec Group PLC: Result of AGM



18-May-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST



Convatec Group Plc Results of Annual General Meeting Reading, United Kingdom (18 May 2023) Poll Result Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec") held its Annual General Meeting today ("AGM"). The results of the poll held in relation to the resolutions proposed at the AGM are set out below. All resolutions were passed. For (see note 2) Against (see note 2) Votes Total (excluding withheld) % of ISC Voted Votes Witheld Resolution No of shares % No of Shares % 1 To receive Annual Report and Accounts 2022 1,811,087,597 100.00% 1,246 0.00% 1,811,088,843 88.61% 1,443,683 2 To approve the Directors Remuneration report 1,776,692,442 98.03% 35,748,711 1.97% 1,812,441,153 88.68% 91,373 3 To Approve the Remuneration Policy 1,730,855,151 95.95% 72,994,765 4.05% 1,803,849,916 88.26% 8,682,610 4 To declare a final dividend 1,800,183,202 99.32% 12,307,251 0.68% 1,812,490,453 88.68% 42,073 5 To re-elect Dr John McAdam as a Director 1,772,203,651 97.78% 40,257,733 2.22% 1,812,461,384 88.68% 71,142 6 To re-elect Karim Bitar as a Director 1,808,728,508 99.79% 3,735,216 0.21% 1,812,463,724 88.68% 68,802 7 To re-elect Jonny Mason as a Director 1,804,110,747 99.54% 8,343,677 0.46% 1,812,454,424 88.68% 78,102 8 To re-elect Margaret Ewing as a Director 1,732,196,028 95.57% 80,265,356 4.43% 1,812,461,384 88.68% 71,142 9 To re-elect Brian May as a Director 1,729,029,346 95.41% 83,268,401 4.59% 1,812,297,747 88.67% 234,779 10 To re-elect Professor Constantin Coussios as a Director 1,777,552,488 98.08% 34,752,027 1.92% 1,812,304,515 88.67% 228,011 11 To re-elect Heather Mason as a Director 1,788,735,494 98.69% 23,710,523 1.31% 1,812,446,017 88.68% 86,509 12 To re-elect Kim Lody as a Director 1,777,328,039 98.07% 34,965,409 1.93% 1,812,293,448 88.67% 239,078 13 To re-elect Sharon OKeefe as a Director 1,777,538,827 98.08% 34,754,621 1.92% 1,812,293,448 88.67% 239,078 14 To re-elect Sten Scheibye as a Director 1,808,751,065 99.80% 3,694,952 0.20% 1,812,446,017 88.68% 86,509 15 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor 1,810,914,607 100.00% 35,710 0.00% 1,810,950,317 88.60% 1,582,209 16 To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the auditor 1,812,433,628 100.00% 13,193 0.00% 1,812,446,821 88.68% 85,705 17 To authorise political donations and political expenditure 1,805,711,975 99.65% 6,379,062 0.35% 1,812,091,037 88.66% 441,489 18 To authorise allotment of shares 1,652,944,663 91.20% 159,555,414 8.80% 1,812,500,077 88.68% 32,449 19 To disapply pre-emption rights* 1,753,138,056 96.74% 59,096,058 3.26% 1,812,234,114 88.67% 298,412 20 To disapply pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment* 1,718,475,435 95.61% 78,988,318 4.39% 1,797,463,753 87.94% 15,068,773 21 To authorise purchase of own shares* 1,810,135,610 99.91% 1,546,844 0.09% 1,811,682,454 88.64% 850,072 22 To call general meetings on not less than 14 days notice* 1,769,469,226 97.63% 42,955,036 2.37% 1,812,424,262 88.68% 108,264 *Special Resolution NOTES: All resolutions were passed. Votes For and Against are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A Vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes For or Against a resolution. Total number of shares in issue is 2,043,872,048 (88.61 % of capital was voted). Computershare acted as scrutineer of the poll on all resolutions. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business that were passed at the Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Enquiries Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919 Cosec@convatec.com Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 About Convatec Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com. ### END

