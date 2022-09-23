Convatec Group PLC: Results of 2022 AGM Update Statement

23 September 2022

Convatec Group Plc

("Convatec" or "the Company")

Results of 2022 AGM Update Statement

While the Resolution to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report at the last AGM was passed, we acknowledge that a number of shareholders chose not to support this Resolution.

Prior to the AGM the Remuneration Committee consulted extensively with shareholders and following the AGM, the Remuneration Committee Chair wrote to our largest shareholders who voted against the Resolution to understand their reasons and to offer further engagement.

The Remuneration Committee is committed to positive engagement with shareholders and will be consulting further over the coming months in respect of the Company's forthcoming Remuneration Policy review.

