23.09.2022 15:00:10
Convatec Group PLC: Results of 2022 AGM Update Statement
Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
23 September 2022
Convatec Group Plc
Results of 2022 AGM Update Statement
While the Resolution to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report at the last AGM was passed, we acknowledge that a number of shareholders chose not to support this Resolution.
Prior to the AGM the Remuneration Committee consulted extensively with shareholders and following the AGM, the Remuneration Committee Chair wrote to our largest shareholders who voted against the Resolution to understand their reasons and to offer further engagement.
The Remuneration Committee is committed to positive engagement with shareholders and will be consulting further over the coming months in respect of the Company's forthcoming Remuneration Policy review.
Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
About Convatec
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: ConvaTec is a FTSE 250 global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Group revenues in 2021 were over $2 billion. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in over 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our products provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com
