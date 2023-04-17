Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Calculation Price

Scrip Dividend calculation price

Reading, United Kingdom (17 April 2023)

On 8 March 2023, the Board of Directors of ConvaTec Group Plc (Convatec or the Company) proposed a final dividend of 4.330 cents per share (Final Dividend), subject to approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2023. This Final Dividend is to be paid on 25 May 2023 to shareholders on the share register as of 11 April 2023 (Record Date). The Final Dividend is payable in cash, in sterling to holders of ordinary shares. The chosen exchange rate for this payment is $1.184/£1.00, determined on 8 March 2023, giving a total sterling dividend of £74,744,400.80 A scrip dividend will be made available for this Final Dividend, allowing shareholders to elect to receive their dividend in the form of new ordinary shares.

The Calculation Price for the issue of new ordinary shares under the scrip dividend scheme is:

221.2 pence for each new ordinary share.

This is equivalent to 1 new share for approximately 60.49 shares held prior to the ex-dividend date of 6 April 2023.

The Calculation Price is the average of the middle market quotations of a Convatec share, derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, for the five consecutive business days from 6 April to 14 April 2023 (inclusive).

The latest date for receipt of elections to participate in the scrip dividend scheme for the Final Dividend is 3 May 2023. Shareholders must return their mandate form by 5pm (BST) or otherwise input their CREST elections to be received by the Companys registrar, Computershare, by 3pm (BST). Elections received after this deadline will apply to subsequent dividends only. Unless revoked by a shareholder, a scrip dividend election will apply for all future dividends for which a scrip dividend is offered. Evergreen elections for CREST shareholders cannot be accepted and elections will revert to cash by default after the payment of each dividend.

Details of the scrip dividend scheme are available at www.convatecgroup.com/investors.

TIMETABLE

Key dates in respect of the scrip dividend scheme for the Final Dividend are:

Ex-dividend Date 6 April 2023

Record Date 11 April 2023

Scrip calculation price determined 6 April - 14 April 2023 (inclusive)

Scrip calculation price available and announced 17 April 2023

Mandate delivery deadline for Shares held in uncertificated form 3.00 p.m. on 3 May 2023

Mandate delivery deadline for Shares held in certificated form 5.00 p.m. on 3 May 2023

Announcement of the total amount of new shares to be issued 9 May 2023

Dividend payment date 25 May 2023

Dispatch of statement in accordance with section 7 of Scheme 25 May 2023

Rules and share certificates, CREST accounts credited/updated

Enquiries

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919

Cosec@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

