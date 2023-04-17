Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.04.2023 17:55:06

Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Calculation Price

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Calculation Price

17-Apr-2023 / 16:55 GMT/BST

Scrip Dividend calculation price

 

Reading, United Kingdom (17 April 2023)

On 8 March 2023, the Board of Directors of ConvaTec Group Plc (Convatec or the Company) proposed a final dividend of 4.330 cents per share (Final Dividend), subject to approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2023. This Final Dividend is to be paid on 25 May 2023 to shareholders on the share register as of 11 April 2023 (Record Date). The Final Dividend is payable in cash, in sterling to holders of ordinary shares. The chosen exchange rate for this payment is $1.184/£1.00, determined on 8 March 2023, giving a total sterling dividend of £74,744,400.80 A scrip dividend will be made available for this Final Dividend, allowing shareholders to elect to receive their dividend in the form of new ordinary shares.

The Calculation Price for the issue of new ordinary shares under the scrip dividend scheme is:

221.2 pence for each new ordinary share.

This is equivalent to 1 new share for approximately 60.49 shares held prior to the ex-dividend date of 6 April 2023.

The Calculation Price is the average of the middle market quotations of a Convatec share, derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, for the five consecutive business days from 6 April to 14 April 2023 (inclusive).

The latest date for receipt of elections to participate in the scrip dividend scheme for the Final Dividend is 3 May 2023. Shareholders must return their mandate form by 5pm (BST) or otherwise input their CREST elections to be received by the Companys registrar, Computershare, by 3pm (BST). Elections received after this deadline will apply to subsequent dividends only. Unless revoked by a shareholder, a scrip dividend election will apply for all future dividends for which a scrip dividend is offered. Evergreen elections for CREST shareholders cannot be accepted and elections will revert to cash by default after the payment of each dividend.

Details of the scrip dividend scheme are available at www.convatecgroup.com/investors.

TIMETABLE

Key dates in respect of the scrip dividend scheme for the Final Dividend are:

Ex-dividend Date                                      6 April 2023

Record Date                               11 April 2023

Scrip calculation price determined                                              6 April - 14 April 2023 (inclusive)

Scrip calculation price available and announced              17 April 2023

Mandate delivery deadline for Shares held in uncertificated form          3.00 p.m. on 3 May 2023

Mandate delivery deadline for Shares held in certificated form              5.00 p.m. on 3 May 2023 

Announcement of the total amount of new shares to be issued                9 May 2023

Dividend payment date                  25 May 2023

Dispatch of statement in accordance with section 7 of Scheme                   25 May 2023

Rules and share certificates, CREST accounts credited/updated

Enquiries 

 

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary                                            +44(0)7423 694919

 

Cosec@convatec.com 

 

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 

 

About Convatec 
 

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products

and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: CTEC
LEI Code: 213800LS272L4FIDOH92
Sequence No.: 237436
EQS News ID: 1609573

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609573&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ConvaTec PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ConvaTec PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ConvaTec PLC 2,44 0,00% ConvaTec PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf frische Impulse von der Berichtssaison: Asiens Börsen uneins
Die Börsen in Fernost notieren am Dienstag in verschiedenen Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen