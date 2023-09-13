Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Total Issued Shares

13 September 2023

Convatec Group Plc

("Convatec" or "the Company")

Scrip Dividend - Total Issued Shares

The Board of Directors of ConvaTec declared an interim dividend in respect of 2023 of 1.769 cents per share ("Interim Dividend"). The Interim Dividend is to be paid on 28 September 2023 to shareholders on the share register as at 18 August 2023 ("Record Date"). The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares. On 2 August 2023, the Company announced that a scrip dividend would be made available for the Interim Dividend, allowing shareholders to elect to receive their dividend in the form of new ordinary shares. The calculation price for the scrip dividend was announced on 25 August 2023.

It is confirmed that 4,199,962 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each will be allotted and issued on 28 September 2023 by the Company to those shareholders who elected to receive the scrip dividend alternative. The shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority for the shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the shares to be admitted to trading.

Following the issue of shares under the scrip dividend scheme in respect of the Interim Dividend, the Company's issued share capital will be 2,049,789,559 ordinary shares of 10 pence each. Dealings in the shares issued under the scrip dividend scheme are expected to commence on 28 September 2023.

Details of the scrip dividend scheme are available at www.convatecgroup.com/investors.

Enquiries

Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations +44 (0)782 644 7807

ir@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plcs LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

