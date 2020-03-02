ConvaTec sharpens focus on Asia Pacific and emerging markets

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvaTec Group Plc is putting the Asia Pacific region, along with Latin America, The Middle East and Africa, at the forefront of its new operating model by establishing a fully integrated business unit called the Global Emerging Markets (GEM), according to the company's CEO Karim Bitar.

The company's GEM business unit will build key capabilities for these fast-growing markets and will be headquartered in Singapore.

Recognising ConvaTec's commitment to the region, the Economic Development Board of Singapore awarded ConvaTec the RHQ (Regional Head Quarter) status in Singapore.

ConvaTec is streamlining its operations through this GEM initiative as it sees similarities in the market development process through Healthcare Professionals (HCP), and the servicing needs of customers for Ostomy, Wound Care, and Continence and Infusion Devices, across the emerging markets.

Supratim Bose, ConvaTec President and COO GEM, says, 'ConvaTec is positioning itself to serve more patients as 85% of the global population lives in global emerging markets and the region represents 86% of the global disease burden.'

'The healthcare spend in our markets is accelerating at twice the rate of Europe and North America, with rapidly growing infrastructure and growing numbers of healthcare professionals.'

'These markets will play an increasingly important role in serving patients and caregivers across all of ConvaTec's product categories.'

As part of its streamlined market development process, the company is rolling out the ConvaTec Academy of Professional Education (CAPE) for the learning and development needs of its HCP stakeholders. 'Our HCPs have responded enthusiastically to handing down their finely honed skills to the next generation on our peer-to-peer learning platform,' adds Bose.

Referencing the prevailing health situation in Asia, Bose says, 'The key in this difficult time will be finding the right ways to stay connected to our HCPs, but also our patients, utilising technology, to be able to keep them informed and updated.'

About ConvaTec

ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (stock symbol: CTEC) and has established market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. ConvaTec's products provide a range of clinical and economic benefits, including infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, improved patient outcomes and reduced total cost of care. www.convatecgroup.com.

GEM HQ is located at 456 Alexandra Road, #18-01/02 Fragrance Empire Building, Singapore 119962.

