18.04.2023 16:00:13
CONVENING NOTICE ON THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF O'KEY GROUP S.A.
O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY)
OKEY GROUP S.A.
société anonyme
Registered office: 25, Boulevard Royal,
L 2449 LUXEMBOURG
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533
(the Company)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS
OF THE COMPANY
TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023
AT HOTEL LE ROYAL, 12 BOULEVARD ROYAL, 2449 LUXEMBOURG
AT 10.00 a.m. CET
CONVENING NOTICE
Dear Shareholder,
You are hereby invited to the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the General Meeting) which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday May 23, 2023 at 10.00 a.m. Central European Time at HOTEL LE ROYAL, 12 BOULEVARD ROYAL, 2449 LUXEMBOURG, THE GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, in order to deliberate on the following matters:
Agenda of the General Meeting
Any member attending the meeting has the right to ask questions. The Company must cause to be answered any such question relating to the business being dealt with at the meeting but no such answer need be given if (a) to do so would interfere unduly with the preparation for the meeting or involve the disclosure of confidential information, (b) the answer has already been given on a website in the form of an answer to a question, or (c) it is undesirable in the interests of the Company or the good order of the meeting that the question be answered.
A copy of the documentation related to the General Meeting is available at the registered office of the Company.
The documents required by Article 461-6 of the Luxembourg law of August 10, 1915 on commercial companies, as amended, will be available from the date of this convening notice at the registered office of the Company.
To be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting (and for the purpose of the determination by the Company of the votes they may cast), shareholders must be registered in the register of shareholders of the Company at their registered office by 11.00 a.m. CET on April 28, 2023.
Changes to the register of shareholders of the Company after the relevant deadline shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
In case you are not able to attend, you may appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at the meeting. A proxy form is enclosed to this convening notice. In case you did not receive the aforementioned proxy or the enclosures referred to above, you may request these again directly from the Company.
The proxy should be returned to the Company before 3.00 p.m. CET on May 19, 2023 at the latest, by e-mail as a PDF (at marina.shagulina@okeygroup.lu) with the original to follow by mail (at the registered office of the Company).
Yours sincerely,
__________________________
Luxembourg, April 17, 2023
For the Board of Directors
Heigo KERA (Director)
