Convening of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of May 25, 2022

Paris, March 17, 2022 - The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE met on March 16, 2022, under the chairmanship of Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The Board decided to convene the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of TotalEnergies SE on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The legal notice of the meeting will be published soon in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires), and will be available on TotalEnergies’ website.