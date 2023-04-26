26.04.2023 15:00:00

Converge Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release its first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2023 on Tuesday May 9th, 2023 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at 8:00 am EST hosted by the Converge leadership team. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update. 

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Converge Technology Solutions Corp.)

Conference Call Details:
Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2023
Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Webcast Link: 
Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/bE13rwz0YGB

Participant Dial-in Details with Operator Assistance:
Confirmation #: 19352249
Toronto: 416-764-8609
North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

International Toll-Free Numbers:
Germany: 08007240293
Ireland: 1800939111
Spain: 900834776
Switzerland: 0800312635
United Kingdom: 08006522435

You may register and enter your phone number to receive an instant automated call back via https://emportal.ink/41om1vV

Recording Playback:
Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/bE13rwz0YGB
Toronto: 416-764-8677
North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541
Replay Code: 352249 #
Expiry Date: May 17th, 2023

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required to access the webcast. A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call and webcast will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/.

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/converge-announces-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-conference-call-date-301807637.html

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Norwick Capital Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Norwick Capital Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

C.T.S Corp. (CTS Corp) 36,20 0,00% C.T.S Corp. (CTS Corp)
Norwick Capital Corp Registered Shs 2,17 0,00% Norwick Capital Corp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen