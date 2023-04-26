Converge Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release its first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2023 on Tuesday May 9th, 2023 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at 8:00 am EST hosted by the Converge leadership team. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Webcast Link:

Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/bE13rwz0YGB

Participant Dial-in Details with Operator Assistance:

Confirmation #: 19352249

Toronto: 416-764-8609

North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

International Toll-Free Numbers:

Germany: 08007240293

Ireland: 1800939111

Spain: 900834776

Switzerland: 0800312635

United Kingdom: 08006522435

You may register and enter your phone number to receive an instant automated call back via https://emportal.ink/41om1vV

Recording Playback:

Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/bE13rwz0YGB

Toronto: 416-764-8677

North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541

Replay Code: 352249 #

Expiry Date: May 17th, 2023

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required to access the webcast. A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call and webcast will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/ .

