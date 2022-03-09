|
09.03.2022 14:30:00
Converge Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Results Conference Call Date
TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge” or "the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release the results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year for the period ended December 31st, 2021 on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022, at 8:00 am EST hosted by Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer and Matt Smith, Interim Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.
Conference Call Details:
Date: Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022
Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time
Participant Dial-in Details:
Webcast Link – https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jwxb2nux
Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 708 0720
Toll Free – International (929) 517 9011
Germany – 0800 181 5287
United Kingdom – 0800 028 8438
Conference ID: 5783149
Recording Playback Numbers:
Toll Free – (855) 859 2056
Alternative Number – (404) 537 3406
Conference ID: 5783149
Expiry Date: March 30th, 2022
A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company’s website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.
About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.
For further information contact:
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
Email: investors@convergetp.com
Phone: 416-360-1495
