Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Completes Acquisition of PC Specialists, Inc. d/b/a Technology Integration Group

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Quebec, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge” or "the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously signed acquisition of PC Specialists, Inc. d/b/a Technology Integration Group ("TIG”). Converge announced the signing of the acquisition of TIG on May 19, 2022.



Headquartered in San Diego, CA with 20 offices across North America, TIG specializes in optimized performance solutions and critical business support. From software and hardware procurement to discovery assessments, strategic planning, deployment, data center optimization, IT asset management and cloud computing, TIG offers custom-built IT solutions for clients around the globe, with a major presence in the United States and Canada. TIG customizes innovative technology solutions and serves a wide-reaching and diverse client base in enterprise, government, education, and mid-markets.

About PC Specialists, Inc. d/b/a Technology Integration Group

TIG is a premier full-service IT Solutions Provider with 40 years of experience providing end-to-end technology and IT infrastructure solutions in 70 countries. In addition to the company’s headquarters in San Diego, TIG has 20+ offices located in Albuquerque, Atlanta, Denver, Honolulu, Indianapolis, Irvine, Knoxville, Los Angeles, Pensacola, Philadelphia, Portland, Richmond, Sacramento, San Antonio, Seattle, Tampa, Ottawa & Toronto, Canada and Shanghai, China.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.