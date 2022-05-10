Converge Technology Solutions Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge” or "the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2022. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



For the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1-2022”) Converge reports the following financial highlights:

Q1-2022 net revenue increased 77% over the same quarter last year ("Q1-2021”) to $550.0 million

Organic gross revenue growth 1 for Q1-2022 compared to last year was approximately 7.2%

for Q1-2022 compared to last year was approximately 7.2% Q1-2022 gross profit increased 60.8% over last year to $ 109 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 58% to $29.6 million from $ 18.8 million last year and LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 53.4% to $104.9 million from $68.4 million last year.

increased 58% to $29.6 million from $ 18.8 million last year and LTM Adjusted EBITDA increased 53.4% to $104.9 million from $68.4 million last year. For Q1-2022, the Company generated Adjusted Free Cashflow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion 1 of $24.2 million and 82%, respectively

of $24.2 million and 82%, respectively Reported Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.10 per share for Q1-2022 increasing by 25% from $0.08 per share in Q1-2021 and LTM Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.38 per share, increasing by 27% from $0.30 per share in Q1-2021 LTM.

of $0.10 per share for Q1-2022 increasing by 25% from $0.08 per share in Q1-2021 and LTM Adjusted EPS of $0.38 per share, increasing by 27% from $0.30 per share in Q1-2021 LTM. Bookings backlog 2 increased to approximately $472 million in Q1-2022 compared to $350 million in Q4 2021 subsequent to clearing $250 million worth of backlog during the quarter

increased to approximately $472 million in Q1-2022 compared to $350 million in Q4 2021 subsequent to clearing $250 million worth of backlog during the quarter Achieved 111 net new logos in Q1-2022 compared to 95 net new logos in Q4-2021

Q1-2022 Business Highlights & Subsequent to Quarter

Acquired approximately $398.7 million of LTM gross revenue and $29.4 million EBITDA through five acquisitions year-to-date including Paragon Development Systems, Inc. (PDS); Visucom GmbH; Creative Breakthroughs, Inc. (CBI); and Interdynamix Systems (IDX)

Converge subsidiary Portage Cybertech completed the acquisition of 1CRM

Expanded company’s senior leadership team through appointment of John Teltsch as Chief Revenue Officer and announced Richard Lecoutre to join Converge as Global Chief Financial Officer in Q3-2022.

Converge named to CRN®Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 Category & 2022 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List and placed eighth on 2022 CDN Top 100 Solution Providers

"I want to congratulate our team on a record quarter showing outstanding year-over-year growth across key financial metrics,” said Shaun Maine, CEO. "Demand was extremely strong, as we generated approximately $575 million in product orders from customers throughout Q1, combined with an improvement in the supply chain, where $250 million of the $350 million backlog that we reported in Q4 was invoiced in Q1. With now over $472 million in product backlog entering Q2, accounting for 24% of Converge's total 2021 gross revenue, Converge is poised for strong double-digit organic growth as the supply chain normalizes.”

About Converge

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash $ 216,664 $ 248,193 Restricted cash 63,493 - Trade and other receivables 468,512 416,499 Inventories 120,193 104,254 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,369 11,762 882,231 780,708 Long-term assets Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net 40,096 30,642 Intangible assets, net 277,438 233,586 Goodwill 340,784 323,284 Other non-current assets 674 617 $ 1,541,223 $ 1,368,837 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Trade and other payables $ 528,325 $ 519,434 Borrowings 162,780 816 Other financial liabilities 26,920 29,407 Deferred revenue 36,623 27,581 Income taxes payable 16,790 13,977 771,438 591,215 Long-term liabilities Other financial liabilities 74,090 85,296 Borrowings 242 412 Deferred tax liability 54,409 43,086 $ 900,179 $ 720,009 Shareholders' equity Common shares 633,809 633,489 Contributed surplus 3,537 2,325 Exchange rights 2,076 2,396 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,259 ) 329 Deficit (26,844 ) (25,050 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of Converge 606,319 613,489 Non-controlling interest 34,725 35,339 641,044 648,828 $ 1,541,223 $ 1,368,837

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Product $ 453,389 $ 252,507 Service 96,648 57,695 Total revenue 550,037 310,202 Cost of sales 440,992 242,405 Gross profit 109,045 67,797 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,412 49,643 Income before the following 28,633 18,154 Depreciation and amortization 14,480 6,488 Finance expense, net 1,818 2,420 Special charges 5,722 3,051 Share-based compensation expense 1,212 - Other expense 6,403 1,093 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,002 ) 5,102 Income tax expense 1,406 1,436 Net income (loss) $ (2,408 ) $ 3,666 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of Converge (1,794 ) 3,666 Non-controlling interest (614 ) - $ (2,408 ) $ 3,666 Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (6,587 ) (203 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (8,995 ) $ 3,463 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of Converge (8,381 ) 3,463 Non-controlling interest (614 ) - $ (8,995 ) $ 3,463 Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 29,649 $ 18,768 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit3 27.2 % 27.7 %

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows used in operating activities Net income (loss) $ (2,408 ) $ 3,666 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 15,340 7,240 Unrealized foreign exchange losses 6,669 1,012 Share-based compensation expense 1,212 - Finance expense, net 1,818 2,420 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 597 Income tax expense 1,406 1,436 24,037 16,371 Changes in non-cash working capital items Trade and other receivables (27,773 ) 22,796 Inventories 6,549 (12,167 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,429 ) (565 ) Trade and other payables (29,383 ) (35,139 ) Income taxes payable (753 ) 496 Other financial liabilities 1,917 - Deferred revenue and customer deposits (3,385 ) 3,680 Cash used in operating activities (30,220 ) (4,528 ) Cash flows used in investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (11,356 ) (1,765 ) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 177 89 Repayment of contingent consideration (10,134 ) (3,420 ) Repayment of deferred consideration (1,740 ) (3,205 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (67,926 ) (10,194 ) Cash used in investing activities (90,979 ) (18,495 ) Cash flows from financing activities Transfers to restricted cash (63,493) - (49,671) - Interest paid (956 ) (2,460 ) Payments of lease liabilities (2,728 ) (2,285 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common shares and warrants - 80,940 Repayment of notes payable (121 ) (2,691 ) Net proceeds from borrowings 162,468 4,242 Cash from financing activities 95,170 28,075 Net change in cash during the period (26,029 ) 4,040 Effect of foreign exchange on cash (5,500 ) (1,387 ) Cash, beginning of period 248,193 64,767 Cash, end of period $ 216,664 $ 68,432

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain performance indicators including "Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)”, "Adjusted Free Cash Flow”, "Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion”, "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)” and "Adjusted Earnings per Share”, "Gross Revenue”, and "Organic Growth” which are not recognized under IFRS and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Converge’s method of calculating such non-IFRS measures and ratios may differ from methods used by other companies and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures are useful to most shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders in analyzing the Company’s operating results, and can highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers.

Management also uses non-IFRS measures and ratios in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements. These non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are furnished to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to the consolidated income (loss) or any other measure of performance under IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and ratios and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) or income adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, share-based compensation expense, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined, or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

For the three months

ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) before taxes $ (1,002 ) $ 5,102 Finance expense 1,818 2,420 Share-based compensation expense 1,212 - Depreciation and amortization 14,480 6,488 Depreciation included in cost of sales 751 695 Foreign exchange loss 6,668 1,012 Special charges 5,722 3,051 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,649 $ 18,768

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Company calculates Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less: (i) recurring capital expenditures ("Recurring Capex”) and (ii) lease payments relating to the IFRS 16 lease liability ("IFRS 16 Lease Liability”). Management defines Recurring Capex as the actual capital expenditures which are required to maintain the Company’s existing and ongoing operations in its normal course of business. Recurring Capex excludes one-time expenditures to support growth initiatives that the Company categorizes as non-recurring in nature. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a useful measure that allows the Company to primarily identify how much pre-tax cash is available for continued investment in the business and for the Company’s growth by acquisition strategy.

Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a good proxy for cash generation and as such, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion is a useful metric that demonstrates that the rate at which the Company can convert Adjusted EBITDA to cash.

The following table provides a calculation for Adjusted Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flow Conversion for the Q1-2022 and Q1-2021:

For the three months

ended March 31, 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,649 $ 18,768 Capex (2,734 ) (1,765 ) Payment of lease liabilities (2,728 ) (2,285 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 24,187 $ 14,718 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion 82 % 78 %

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit is a useful measure of the Company’s operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by gross profit.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share ("EPS”)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted to exclude special charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and share-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a more useful measure than net income (loss) as it excludes the impact of one-time, non-cash and/or non-recurring items that are not reflective of Converge’s underlying business performance. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the total weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis.

The Company has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (2,408 ) $ 3,666 Special charges 5,722 3,051 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,316 4,287 Foreign exchange loss 6,668 1,012 Share-based compensation 1,212 - Adjusted Net Income: $ 22,510 $ 12,016 Basic 0.10 0.08 Diluted 0.10 0.07

Gross revenue and Gross revenue for organic growth

Gross revenue, which is a non-IFRS measurement, reflects the gross amount billed to customers, adjusted for amounts deferred or accrued. The Company believes gross revenue is a useful alternative financial metric to net revenue, the IFRS measure, as it better reflects volume fluctuations as compared to net revenue. Under the applicable IFRS 15 ‘principal vs agent’ guidance, the principal records revenue on a gross basis and the agent records commission on a net basis. In transactions where Converge is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor, net revenue is calculated by reducing gross revenue by the cost of sale amount. Gross revenue for organic growth is calculated as i) the actual gross revenue for companies owned by Converge for at least three months that is included in the Company’s financial results for the year then ended, plus ii) for those acquisitions that occurred after January 1 and that have been under Converge ownership for at least three months, the pro forma gross revenue contribution had they been owned for the full fiscal year.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of gross revenue to net revenue, which is the most comparable IFRS financial measure, as follows:

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Product $ 453,389 $ 252,507 Managed services 33,983 20,430 Third party and professional services 186,557 135,163 Gross revenue $ 673,929 $ 408,100 Adjustment for sales transacted as agent 123,892 97,898 Net revenue $ 550,037 $ 310,202

The Company measures organic growth on an annual basis, at the gross revenue level, and includes companies that Converge has owned for at least three months. Once a company is acquired, there is lead time required to integrate and regionalize the acquired work force, align rebate programs, and begin to execute on cross-selling opportunities. Management believes that three months provides a good representation of the acquisition under Converge ownership and can begin to evaluate the acquired company from an organic growth standpoint. Organic growth is calculated by deducting prior year pro forma gross revenues from current year gross revenue for organic growth. Organic growth % is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior year pro forma gross revenues, as follows:

The following table calculates organic growth for Q1-2022:

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Gross revenue $ 673,929 Less: gross revenues of Companies below three months ownership 57,192 Gross revenue included in actual results $ 616,737 Add: pro forma gross revenue - Gross revenue for organic growth $ 616,737 Prior period pro forma gross revenues 575,169 Organic Growth - $ $ 41,568 Organic Growth - % 7.2 %

1 This is a Non-IFRS measure (including non-IFRS ratio) and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this news release for definitions, uses and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

2 Bookings backlog is calculated as purchase orders received from customers not yet delivered at the end of the fiscal period.

3 This is a Non-IFRS measure (including non-IFRS ratio) and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this news release for definitions, uses and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.