ConvergeOne Announces Availability of Google CCAI's Full-Suite Capabilities as part of C1Conversations Solution

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, today announced the integration and availability of Google Contact Center AI (CCAI)'s full suite (Dialogflow CX, Agent Assist, and Insights) into C1Conversations, its Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS). ConvergeOne clients can now continuously improve and make customer and agent experience (C/AX) journeys cloud-relevant, increasing customer satisfaction scores while modernizing and protecting investments in contact center infrastructure and accrued knowledge.

The tight integration of Google CCAI's full suite into C1Conversations brings together the benefits of AI and the implementation speeds of next-generation C/AX capabilities. Clients that want to enhance C/AX across their contact centers can now do so while quickly modernizing existing investments without the added complexity and operational fragility that point solutions represent.

As part of the announcement, ConvergeOne is expanding its managed and lifecycle services to the integrated C1Conversations/Google CCAI ecosystem, ensuring the delivery of business results via powerful contact center metrics. In addition, ConvergeOne's C/AX lifecycle expertise provides continual tuning to the new offering, guaranteeing a constantly updated and satisfying CCAI experience.

The combination of Google CCAI's full suite with C1Conversations' strong orchestration of leading cloud-based applications, customer relationship management (CRM), information technology service management (ITSM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, brings together the advantages of AI, cloud scalability and omnichannel capabilities to contact center investments.

"The integration of all the capabilities that Google CCAI has to offer into C1Conversations is the perfect combination for contact centers grappling with the constant changes that services, products, policies and society impose on their infrastructures," said Phil Yeich, Senior Director of Product Management, ConvergeOne. "More than an integration, this is the orchestration of capabilities, data, systems and AI technologies into a single, seamless contact center and C/AX managed platform that allows our clients to define the modernization path of their infrastructure without disrupting operations."

"We are delighted to offer our clients the combined power of C1Conversations and Google CCAI. This powerful combination satisfies callers and agents by delivering real C/AX automation that is rich, conversational and intuitive while reducing human agent engagement and increasing operational efficiencies," said Mark Langanki, Chief Technology Officer, ConvergeOne. "This robust ecosystem, 100% managed and supported by ConvergeOne, enables a future-proof path to modernization without painful and expensive migrations. Most importantly, the cloud-based automation, agent empowerment, record containment rates and data insights create a virtuous C/AX cycle never seen in contact center operations and, unlike any other solution in the market, ConvergeOne can deliver it today, not tomorrow."

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services-led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cyber security solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2021 NPS of 80 is a testament to our ability to provide customers with excellent customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

About C1Conversations

C1Conversations is an Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) that orchestrates the integration of next-gen applications, cloud solutions, internal databases, and systems (CRM, ITSM, ERP) for on-prem, cloud, or next-gen Contact Center Infrastructure. C1Conversations' Microservices Architecture accelerates the Digital Transformation of existing Contact Center Infrastructure – in weeks, not months – leveraging current investments & accrued knowledge without the need to "Rip & Replace." C1Conversations orchestrates the interaction of all these sources and their data to create insights while eliminating the complexity of tactical off-the-shelf solution integrations. C1Conversations de-risks future technology decisions and delivers CX innovation while creating a clear competitive advantage and brand loyalty. See how AI can automate your Contact Center at www.c1conversations.com.

