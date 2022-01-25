ConvergeOne Launches Industry-Leading Cyber Recovery as a Service (CRaaS) to Proactively Manage Cyber Attacks

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology solution provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has released a groundbreaking Cyber Recovery as a Service (CRaaS) solution that utilizes innovative technologies from Dell Technologies and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The ConvergeOne CRaaS solution enables organizations to use an air-gapped cyber vault to successfully recover their data from ransomware attacks without paying a ransom. It includes the full Cyber Recovery infrastructure housed in AWS alongside a comprehensive implementation and recovery playbook. Additionally, the ConvergeOne CRaaS solution incorporates ongoing Vulnerability Management services (VMaaS) to help detect vulnerabilities that could potentially be exploited. As a result, organizations can rely upon multiple layers of protection for their data and ensure the continuity of normal business operations if and when an attack occurs.

ConvergeOne is a recognized leader in helping organizations mitigate ransomware with first-in-the-industry Cyber Recovery solutions. Notably, ConvergeOne is considered the first provider in the U.S. to help a school district successfully recover from a widespread ransomware attack utilizing an intelligent data vault. Attackers gained access to the district's system but could not access the data vault. The school district was able to recover within days, and student and faculty services were quickly restored without permanent loss of data.

"ConvergeOne is proud to partner with data protection industry leaders Dell and AWS to provide our customers with a world-class Cyber Recovery as a Service offering," said Tim Femister, Vice President, Cloud and Digital Infrastructure Group, ConvergeOne. "We hear about major cyberattacks taking place seemingly every day, and in reality, new breaches occur every minute. Our solution helps customers protect themselves from the ever-increasing number of cyberthreats and de-incentivizing bad actors from committing future ransomware attacks against them by recovering their data without having to pay a ransom."

ConvergeOne was recognized in 2021 as the Dell Expansion Partner of the Year for its proficiency in ransomware prevention, detection, and recovery. ConvergeOne is an AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner with eight AWS Competencies: Nonprofit Competency, DevOps Competency, Migration Competency, Channel Partner, Public Sector Partner, Solution Provider, AWS Lambda, and Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server.

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Dell Technologies, AWS, Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

