Converseon Wins 2019 AI Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Firm for Natural Language Processing

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Converseon, the leading AI-powered NLP technology and consulting firm, today announced it was named a winner of the 2019 AI Breakthrough Awards as best overall Natural Language Processing ("NLP") firm for its Conversus.AI platform and associated solutions. Conversus.AI is the leading auto Machine Learning as a Service Platform (MLaaS) specifically designed for unstructured social and related voice of customer data.

Conversus.AI (http://www.conversus.ai) allows even non-data scientists to rapidly build, validate and deploy sophisticated NLP models to separate meaning signals from the noise of these important data sets for uses that include brand tracking, market research, customer experience, customer satisfaction, and advanced analytics. The platform includes programmatic integrations with a range of ecosystem partners such as social listening, management, and business intelligence platforms to allow the use of these models in clients' preferred environments. Multiple third-party studies have shown models produced by Conversus.AI generally outperform humans for accuracy and consistency. Conversus is the result of over eleven years of machine learning experience and development by Converseon.

"Conversus is rapidly becoming the key platform for brands looking for accuracy, precision, insight, and action from their social and voice of customer data that they can trust and mainstream with confidence," said Rob Key, CEO of Converseon. "While this massive, valuable unstructured data set is growing at an exponential rate, studies show that most organizations are only processing a small portion of it due to its complexity. Conversus, together with our partner ecosystem, is enabling customer-centric organizations to finally tap into the deep and meaningful insights embedded in the data."

The AI Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation, hard work, and success in AI and machine learning-related categories including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific applications, and more. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 countries.

For more information about using Conversus as well as Converseon's associated solutions and partners, please visit http://www.converseon.com.

About Converseon:

Since 2008, Converseon has provided the AI-powered technology, models, insights and consulting to help leading brands around the world derive breakthrough insight from unstructured social listening and voice of customer data. The firm has garnered an enviable reputation for innovation and excellence working with such top brands as IBM, Uber, and Walmart. The firm provides solutions in more than 14 languages and is helping to democratize the use of machine learning with data scientists and general analysts alike for breakthrough insight and business impact. For more information please visit http://www.conversus.ai.

About AI Breakthrough:

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit http://www.AIBreakthroughAwards.com

SOURCE Converseon