Conversio Health Distributing Hand Sanitizer

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Although Conversio Health's pharmacy normally serves patients with chronic respiratory conditions, pharmacy staff temporarily redirected efforts to make and distribute much-needed hand sanitizer, given the shortage of many supplies amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Conversio Health donated hand sanitizer to its Health Plan partners for distribution to their offices, medical clinics, and nursing staff. Keeping providers and first responders healthy is critical to reducing the burden on our healthcare system.

Conversio Health also made donations to local first responders including:



San Luis Obispo Fire Department

Fire Department San Luis Obispo Police Department

Police Department Emergency Medical Services Division of the County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency Public Health Department

"Thank you for your donation. The crews really appreciate the kind gesture by the Conversio Family." – Michael Alforque, Deputy Chief, San Luis Obispo Fire Department

Conversio Health followed the FDA's guidance allowing for temporary compounding of certain alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Conversio Health plans to produce and donate an additional 100 liters of hand sanitizer in the next week to those in need, including its patients.

"In difficult times like these, it is critical for everyone to play their part in ensuring health and safety, especially for those most at-risk. I am proud that Conversio Health continues to go above and beyond to keep patients safe, whether it be delivering crucial respiratory medication, or donating much-needed hand sanitizer to health plan partners, first responders, and our patients." – Taylor Cline, CEO, Conversio Health

About Conversio Health

Conversio Health is a healthcare services and pharmacy provider with extensive experience in managing and treating chronic respiratory conditions. Conversio Health works collaboratively in the delivery of care, in accordance with agreed upon medication adherence protocols. Conversio Health is a licensed pharmacy that serves patients in over 40 states, with nationwide distribution.

Conversio Health is Joint Commission accredited and a member of Professional Compounding Centers of America (PCCA), the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists (IACP), the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) and the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC).

For further information on Conversio Health visit https://conversiohealth.com.

SOURCE Conversio Health