07.03.2023 07:40:00

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND WINANCE

Valoe Corporation         Stock Exchange Release         7 March 2023 at 8.40 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 10 February 2023, resolved to approve the request of Winance to convert a proportion of EUR 15,000 of the convertible notes to the shares in the Company at conversion price of EUR 0.02 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 750,000 treasury shares to Winance. After the transfer, the Company will have in total 31,742,596 treasury shares.

In Mikkeli 7 March 2023

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cencorp Corporation 0,02 -1,20% Cencorp Corporation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Powell-Rede: ATX und DAX zum Start kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommen zum Start in den Dienstagshandel kaum von der Stelle. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Wall Street erlebte am Montag einen kaum bewegten Handelstag.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen