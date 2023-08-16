|
16.08.2023 14:00:00
CONVERSION OF LOANS INTO SHARES PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND RIVERFORT
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 16 August 2023 at 15.00 Finnish time
The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and RiverFort Global Opportunities Pcc Limited ("RiverFort”) announced on 30 July 2021, resolved to approve the request of RiverFort to convert a proportion of EUR 37,771.50 of the outstanding principal and interest amount of the RiverFort financing arrangement into the shares in the Company at conversion price of EUR 0.0206 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 1 treasury 1,832,234 shares to RiverFort.
After the above-mentioned transfer, Valoe will have in total 2,280,324 treasury shares.
In Mikkeli 16 August 2023
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information:
Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cencorp Corporation
|0,02
|0,00%