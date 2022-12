Convinced You Should Claim Social Security at 62? Here's Why 70 Could Be a Better Bet.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a good chance you'll end up being eligible for Social Security benefits in retirement. And once the tail end of your career nears, you'll need to start thinking about when to sign up for benefits.The earliest age to claim Social Security is 62. But that's considered an early filing because you're not eligible for your complete monthly benefit based on your personal wage history until full retirement age (FRA) arrives. That age is either 66, 67, or somewhere in the middle, based on your year of birth.Because 62 is the soonest you can claim Social Security, you may be inclined to file for benefits then. But rather than file as early as possible, you might actually want to file as late as possible, instead.Continue reading