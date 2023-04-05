Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Convocation of Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting of Pieno žvaigždes

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter, the "Meeting”) of akcine bendrove "Pieno žvaigždes”, registered address Perkunkiemio str. 3, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania, company code 124665536, VAT payer code LT246655314, data collected ant stored in the Register of Legal Entities (hereinafter, the "Company”), is called on 28 April 2023 at 11.00 a.m. at the initiative and according to the decision of the Company‘s Board. The Meeting shall take place at the registered address of the Company at Perkunkiemio str. 3, Vilnius. Registration of shareholders shall start from 10.30 a.m.
Accounting day of the Meeting 21 April 2023. Persons who at the end of the accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company shall have a right to participate and vote at the Meeting personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting right is concluded.
15 May 2023 is the rights record day, i.e. persons who shall be shareholders of the Company at the end of the tenth business day after the Meeting (15 May 2023) will have the right to receive profit (dividend) of the Company.

Audrius Statulevicius
CFO
+370 52461419

