|
05.04.2023 19:00:00
Convocation of Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting of Pieno žvaigždes
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter, the "Meeting”) of akcine bendrove "Pieno žvaigždes”, registered address Perkunkiemio str. 3, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania, company code 124665536, VAT payer code LT246655314, data collected ant stored in the Register of Legal Entities (hereinafter, the "Company”), is called on 28 April 2023 at 11.00 a.m. at the initiative and according to the decision of the Company‘s Board. The Meeting shall take place at the registered address of the Company at Perkunkiemio str. 3, Vilnius. Registration of shareholders shall start from 10.30 a.m.
Accounting day of the Meeting 21 April 2023. Persons who at the end of the accounting day of the Meeting will be shareholders of the Company shall have a right to participate and vote at the Meeting personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting right is concluded.
15 May 2023 is the rights record day, i.e. persons who shall be shareholders of the Company at the end of the tenth business day after the Meeting (15 May 2023) will have the right to receive profit (dividend) of the Company.
Audrius Statulevicius
CFO
+370 52461419
Attachments
- 2023-04-28 AGM Announcement
- Pieno žvaigždes AB - Opinion 22 (IFRS, SA, ESEF) EN esigned 20230405
- 2022_ar_en_eur_con_ias_esef
- 2023 04 28 AGM Draft decisions
- 2023 04 28 AGM General Ballot Paper
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pieno zvaigzdes ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Pieno zvaigzdes ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pieno zvaigzdes AB
|1,11
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne. Die Wall Street gibt am Donnerstag ab. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.