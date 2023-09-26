Regulated information, Leuven, 26 September 2023 (17.40 hrs CEST)

Convocation of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and publication of the Annual Report

KBC Ancora invites its shareholders at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will be held on Friday 27 October 2023. All relevant information, including the convocation with the agenda and the Annual Report 2022/2023, is available via the website: www.kbcancora.be, under the heading ‘Governance/General Meeting of Shareholders’.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders ensures the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have to this end signed a shareholder agreement.

Financial calendar:

27 October 2023 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

26 January 2024 Interim financial report 2023/2024

30 August 2024 Annual press release for the financial year 2023/2024

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

Attachment