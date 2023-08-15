|
15.08.2023 23:17:00
Convoy of Hope Responds to Deadly Hawaii Fires
Delivering help and hope to the island of Maui
SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8, deadly wildfires hit the Hawaiian island of Maui, taking lives, causing mass destruction, and displacing thousands of people from their homes. Convoy of Hope's team is on the ground, working with partners to respond to immediate needs by distributing food, water, hygiene kits and other essential supplies.
With help from Convoy's strategically located Regional Distribution Center in Sacramento, California, supplies will arrive a week sooner than planned.
Convoy has responded to 46 natural disasters around the world so far this year.
About Convoy of Hope
Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 200 million people and counting. Each year since 2002, Charity Navigator has awarded its highest rating to the organization — recognizing Convoy as a Four-Star Charity. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.
