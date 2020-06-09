Coocaa Announces Increased Collaboration with JDID as Monthly Growth Soars

SHENZHEN, China, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the JDID e-commerce platform, Coocaa smart television sales have soared, with monthly sales growth recently increasing by 50%. As a result of this success, Coocaa has decided to strengthen its cooperation with JDID, and plans to exlusively launch its 32 S6G and 43 S6G smart televisions on JDID on June 10.

The nearly bezel-less 32 S6G and 43 S6G are designed to be the ideal base for building a smart home ecosystem. In addition to integrated YouTube, Netflix, Google Play, they feature Google Assistant compatibility, enabling users to change channels, stream movies, play music, search for information, and much more with a simple voice command. Android 9.0 offers a fast and responsive Google Assistant UI, a reduced memory footprint, and a 25% reduction in mic latency. Plus, based on users' viewing histories, the most frequently used apps and programs are immediately made accessible on the home page.

The Coocaa Audio Surround System delivers crystal-clear audio and surround sound, and thanks to full HD, users can enjoy a fully immersive viewing experience with every detail rendered with stunning clarity. Plus, high-performance processors (CA53 quad-core CPU and Mali470 triple-core GPU) take everything from gaming to watching live sports to escaping to new worlds in films and television series to a new level.

The 32 S6G and 43 S6G also feature USB, HDMI, LAN, and SPDIF ports, enabling users to use their televisions to enjoy and enhance a variety of media. Using the USB port, they can play films or music in multiple formats and display photos on a large screen; using the HDMI port, they can view the content on their computers on a larger screen; they can also connect external speakers to enjoy surround sound.

On June 10, Coocaa will host its product exclusively launch for the 32 S6G and 43 S6G on JDID, which will also be their official debut in Indonesia. To celebrate, Coocaa will be offering significant discounts, its lowest prices of the 618 Anniversary Sale. To learn more, search for "Coocaa 32 S6G" and "Coocaa 43 S6G" on JDID.

About Coocaa

Coocaa has won 25 global design awards, including the 2018 Design Award from AWE and the 2017 Red Dot Design Award. The company also holds 968 invention patents, 1326 innovation patents, and 833 design patents.

