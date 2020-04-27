Coocaa Welcomes the Holy Month of Ramadan on Lazada with Discounts on Smart TVs

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coocaa, a subsidiary of Chinese TV manufacturer Skyworth Group, announced new special offers to welcome the holy month of Ramadan on the TV & HOME APPLIANCES DAY launched by Lazada, a leading shopping destination in Southeast Asia, offering discounts and gift giveaways to keep customers entertained and engaged with their families and friends during this religious festival.

The special offers include discounts of up to 50% on Coocaa TVs. Customers who buy 55S6G and 65S6G Smart TVs will have a chance to get free Coocaa party speakers. In addition, customers who watch their live streaming and subscribe them will have a chance to win a set of snacks.

"Ramadan this year is special due to social distancing measures and the fight against the COVID-19. While staying at home, we want to invite customers to spend quality time with their families, friends and themselves," said Peter Zhang, General manager of Skyworth overseas brand business center. "Customers can enjoy an incredible home entertainment experience and do everything at home through our smart TVs, from enjoying movies by full screen vision to educational lessons, exercise classes and games."

Powered by the latest Android 9.0 operating system (OS), Coocaa smart TV S6G makes setting up compatible smart home devices more accessible by allowing users to build an intelligent home ecosystem by themselves. The built-in Google assistant offers a more stylish way to watch hit TV shows and turn on home appliances through voice control.

The all-in-one OS features an intuitive, smoother UI which reduces memory footprint and mic latency by 25%. While, the AI-powered platform personalizes broadcasts and streaming channels based on the viewing and searching history of users. Customers can use Netflix and YouTube or other build-in apps from Google play to make TV watching more enjoyable.

Coocaa smart TV S6G house cutting-edge technology coupled with edge-to-edge infinity view 2.0 display. The minimal and elegant design is powered by the CA53 Quad-core CPU and Mali470 Triple core GPU that transform everything on the screen into stunning ultra-HD and vivid images with vibrant and fine-tuned colors. Perfectly aligned with pristine picture quality, Coocaa's Audio Surround System offers full immersion with three-dimensional soundscape bringing the viewer into the gaming and cinematic world. The TVs also come with versatile connection functionality including HDMI，high-speed USB 2.0, LAN and SPDIF, capable of integrating with other smart devices to enhance the home entertainment experience.

The Coocaa S6G line is available in four sizes ranging from 32 to 65 inches; please visit

https://www.lazada.co.id/shop/coocaa-indonesia to check Coocaa special offers for Ramadan.

About Coocaa

Founded in 2006, Coocaa develops both smart TVs and smart consumer electronics hardware. Its products include games TVs, high-end smart TVs, remote-control devices for smartphone which allows users to control home appliances remotely, Bluetooth game handles, and Bluetooth earphones.

Sylvia Wang

T: +86-755-27357658

E: wangxiaoqian@skyworth.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200426/2786694-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200426/2786694-1-b

SOURCE Coocaa