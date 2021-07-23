Coohom Unveils New Kitchen and Bath Features: Furniture and Interior Design Technology Pioneer Expands Industry-Leading Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coohom, a leading provider of interior design and 3D visualization software for the retail furniture and real estate industries, has announced its addition of several new features intended to leverage the company's technologies to support the kitchen and bath market.

Coohom's kitchen and bath users can design in 3D and render high-quality HD resolution images within one minute.

These additions include thousands of new 3D models for kitchen and bath furniture, cabinets, and more, all compatible with the company's signature customizability and one-click rendering. The updated software also includes complete support for parametric modeling and custom furniture design. Additionally, Coohom Kitchen and Bath will offer full compatibility with industry-standard disassembly software, encouraging users to utilize Coohom's compatibility in conjunction with different brands of disassembly software, product management systems, ERP systems, and other pre-existing software contributing to core industry operations.

By utilizing Coohom's kitchen and bath functionalities, users can expect an easy to use design software that allows them to design custom cabinets and wardrobes, work on project designs within a 3D setting, and render high-quality HD resolution images within one minute at the click of a button.

Coohom is looking to bring some of its most innovative aspects to the industry, introducing features that are unlike other offerings within the Kitchen and Bath design space. Among some of its game-changers include an AI Design feature that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to generate a full template from layout to decor to styling, a powerful feature that allows anyone from amateur homeowners to professional Kitchen and Bath designers to create breathtaking designs in seconds. Coohom is also completely web-based, eliminating the need for cumbersome installations and allowing users to sign in and start designing anywhere they have access to the web.

To date, Coohom boasts over 8 million users worldwide, and has already introduced its Kitchen and Bath features to companies in Asia; having become the virtual industry standard, Coohom Kitchen and Bath in Asia generates hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue per year.



"For years now, our furniture retail clients in the US, Europe and beyond have been seeing for themselves how Coohom transforms the way they do business," said Cook Liao, Head of Coohom, "we look forward to taking the next step by introducing the kitchen and bath world to Coohom."

Coohom says its new kitchen and bath-centric offerings will be automatically integrated into their platform for immediate use with existing accounts along with individualized client support and constant updates.

