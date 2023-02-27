Cooking Essential Diamond Crystal Salt is Giving Chefs and Foodies More to Love

Brand refresh delivers sustainable packaging and new flavor-enhancing salt varieties

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its heritage and unique craftsmanship beloved by professional chefs, in restaurants, groceries and home kitchens nationwide, Diamond Crystal Salt Co.® salt brand is debuting a new brand design, sustainable packaging, and expanded salt varieties.

"Diamond Crystal produces the best kosher salt on the market and it's the only one I use in my home and my kitchens," said Alex Belew, Executive Chef and Winner of Hell's Kitchen, Season 21. "Salt is the single most important ingredient when it comes to producing amazing tasting dishes and there's no room for second best. If so much flavor depends on a single crystal, there's no other salt to use."

New Varieties Level Up Flavor in Any Recipe

Diamond Crystal Salt Co.'s salts infuse versatility across meals, usage, and cooking occasions. Crafted in St. Clair, Michigan since 1886, Kosher Salt Flakes, are a favorite among restaurant professionals, home chefs, and epicureans, and are produced without additives. Providing a pure, clean taste, the crystals are coarse enough to pick up and fragile enough to crush between your fingers for precise seasoning control.

Building on its core, Diamond Crystal Salt Co. is introducing new salt varieties to bolster flavor, including:

Coarse California Sea Salt. Made Naturally with Sun, Wind and Time®. Coarse California Sea Salt comes from the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean and is harvested after years of natural evaporation. The process for harvesting the Coarse California Sea Salt today is the same process that has been used for centuries. Always produced without additives, the authentic Coarse California Sea Salt offers classic taste and texture when freshly ground to season or finish your favorite dishes.

Made Naturally with Sun, Wind and Time®. Coarse California Sea Salt comes from the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean and is harvested after years of natural evaporation. The process for harvesting the Coarse California Sea Salt today is the same process that has been used for centuries. Always produced without additives, the authentic Coarse California Sea Salt offers classic taste and texture when freshly ground to season or finish your favorite dishes. Coarse Himalayan Pink Salt. Sourced from the historic Khewra Salt Mine in the Punjab region of Pakistan , this rock salt is produced without additives and contains trace minerals that are the source of its signature color. These delicious pink crystals are the perfect addition to brighten and flavor your next culinary adventure.

Refreshed Look & More Sustainable Packaging

The new look of Diamond Crystal Salt Co. salt reflects the brand's proud salt-making history. Using recycled paperboard and refillable grinders, the new packaging meets consumers' need for easy-to-use packaging options that are more sustainable and that make for visually appealing additions to any kitchen.

"We know the joy of cooking and the importance of premium and precision seasoning. Chefs rely on Diamond Crystal salt for its consistent performance and taste, and we're excited to expand our portfolio to give them even more options in their recipes. Our salts are crafted using time-tested processes helping deliver incredible results every time" said Sonya Roberts, President, Cargill's salt business. "Today we also have extended retail options, with the in-demand salt now available in grocery and online to make it more accessible for chefs from amateur to professional."

The new items are available on store shelves nationwide, and on Amazon.com. To learn more about Diamond Crystal Salt Co., and for recipe inspiration, visit the brand's website: https://www.diamondcrystal.com/, or on Instagram @diamondcrystalsalt.

About Diamond Crystal Salt Co.®

Diamond Crystal Salt Co.® understands the importance of tradition and quality. Meticulously crafted, our salts are produced without additives, bringing out the flavor in both time-tested recipes and new cooking projects. Our Kosher Salt Flakes are produced in the same facilities our founders have used since 1886 and are uniquely crafted to enhance their properties. A staple in professional kitchens for decades, Diamond Crystal Salt Co.® provides Kosher Salt Flakes, Coarse California Sea Salt, and Coarse Himalayan Pink Salt varieties to help chefs and home cooks continue their own culinary adventures.

Diamond Crystal Salt Co. is a trademark of Cargill, Incorporated.

To learn more, visit: DiamondCrystal.com or visit us on Instagram: @diamondcrystalsalt.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooking-essential-diamond-crystal-salt-is-giving-chefs-and-foodies-more-to-love-301756086.html

SOURCE Diamond Crystal Salt Co.