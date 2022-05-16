|
16.05.2022 23:04:27
Cool Company Ltd. – Q1 2022 Business Update call
Cool Company Ltd will hold a Q1 2022 business update call for investors at 10am Oslo time on Tuesday May 31. Prior to the start of the call a presentation will be made available in the Investors section of the Cool Company Ltd. website www.coolcoltd.com
We recommend that participants join the conference call via the listen-only live webcast link provided. Sell-side analysts interested in raising a question during the Q&A session that will immediately follow the presentation should access the event via the conference call dial-in information below. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time to allow time for call handling.
Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. There will be a limit of two questions per participant.
a. Listen-only live webcast
link
Go to the Investors section at www.coolcoltd.com and click on the link to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.
b. Teleconference
Call-in numbers:
Standard International: +44(0)2071 928338
Norway Local call: 21563015
Norway Free call: 80056865
US Local call: 16467413167
US Free call: 18778709135
UK Local call: 08444819752
UK Free call: 08002796619
Participants will be asked to clearly state their name and provide the conference ID. The CoolCo conference ID is 9324547
Please download the presentation material from www.coolcoltd.com (Investors section) to view it while listening to the conference.
If you are not able to listen to the live conference call, you can listen to a replay of the conference call by dialling:
Standard international: +44(0)3333009785
Norway: 21034235
UK: 08445718951
US: 1 (917) 6777532
- followed by replay access number 9324547. This service will be available for the 7 days immediately following the scheduled event.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
