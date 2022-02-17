17.02.2022 16:00:00

Coolpo is Launching a New Video Conferencing Product with Gesture Recognition

SHANGHAI, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolpo, the award-winning video conferencing company that brought Coolpo AI Huddle Pana will be launching a brand new product that is designed for medium-sized conference rooms. Hybrid meetings have different requirements so they require flexible products. Unlike the Pana, the Mini will look more like the traditional front-facing webcam. The Coolpo AI Huddle Mini is a 4K wide-angled conference camera that is compact but packs powerful features.

AI+Huddle+Mini

Features:

  • Gesture Recognition
  • 110° 4K camera
  • Group Framing
  • Noise Reduction and Echo Cancelation

Hybrid meetings often have one or several presenters who are on-site. This means that the remote participants would need to have a closer view of the room presenter during presentations. After the presentation, group discussions must have the remote participants' attention back to the group. Using the Coolpo AI Huddle Mini, presenters from the group only need to perform a simple hand gesture to let the camera know to zoom in on them and follow them in the room. Gesture recognition technology currently available in the market is usually designed for video streams with one or two individuals. With the Mini, even when they are seated, standing, or walking around the room, it can pick out presenters from the group like a teacher acknowledging their students' raised hands.

The Coolpo AI Huddle Mini will be available from March on Amazon.

Keep a lookout for the full features and specifications of the Coolpo AI Huddle Mini on their website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coolpo-is-launching-a-new-video-conferencing-product-with-gesture-recognition-301483431.html

SOURCE COOLPO

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street: US-Börsen schwächer -- Ukraine-Krise und Zinswende belasten: ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX taucht letztendlich ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag mit rotem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex tauchte in die Verlustzone ab. Vor dem Wochenende halten sich Anleger in den USA zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen