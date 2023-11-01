|
01.11.2023 07:00:00
Coop Pank AS and Coop Finants AS signed the merger report
Coop Pank AS and Coop Finants AS signed the merger report. The merger report is enclosed to this announcement. This is the next step in the merger of Coop Pank AS and Coop Finants AS, carried out on the basis of the merger agreement concluded on 13.09.2023.
The merger agreement will enter into force after receipt of an approval from the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority and the merger is planned to be completed during the first quarter of the year 2024.
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 175,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.
Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee
Attachment
