19.02.2025 17:30:00

Coop Pank AS establishes an EUR 750,000,000 Covered Bond Programme

Coop Pank AS (Bank) has established an EUR 750,000,000 Covered Bond Programme (Programme). The Central Bank of Ireland has approved the base prospectus (Base Prospectus) for the Programme on 19 February 2025. The Base Prospectus will be available on the website of Euronext Dublin at www.ise.ie and on the Bank’s website at https://www.cooppank.ee/en/investor.

Establishment of the Programme is one of the preparatory steps in the commencement of issuance of covered bonds by the Bank. According to initial forecasts, the first issuance is expected to take place in the first half of 2025. The Bank will notify the market with a separate stock exchange announcement once the exact timing and conditions of the issuance are determined. The covered bonds to be issued under the Programme are expected to be rated (P)Aa2 by Moody’s Investors Service Ltd.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 209,500. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores. 

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coop Pank AS Registered Shs 2,24 -1,10% Coop Pank AS Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:43 Das sind die Top-Positionen in Carl Icahns Portfolio im vierten Quartal 2024
18.02.25 Berkshire Hathaway: Die Positionen von Warren Buffetts Holdinggesellschaft im 4. Quartal 2024
16.02.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
16.02.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Gewinner- und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.25 KW 7: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Viele Unsicherheiten: ATX und DAX letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zur Wochenmitte deutlich tiefer. Die US-Börsen geben im Mittwochshandel nach. Die Börsen in Fernost waren auf Richtungssuche.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen