Coop Pank extends authorities of Paavo Truu as Member of the Management Board of Coop Pank AS

On 16 October 2024, the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS decided to extend the term of office of Paavo Truu, Member of the Management Board of Coop Pank AS, for a new 3-year term, i.e. from the end of the current term until 14 February 2028.



At the same time, Paavo Truu's powers as a member of the supervisory board of Coop Pank AS subsidiaries Coop Liising AS and Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS were extended.



From February 2022, Paavo Truu is a member of the Management Board and the CFO at Coop Pank AS. In addition to sitting on the management board of Coop Pank, Paavo Truu is a member of the supervisory boards of the bank’s subsidiaries Coop Liising AS and Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS.

Paavo Truu (and his company) holds 52 248 shares in Coop Pank AS and had been issued with the option of a further 22 700 shares with a realization date of 2025, an option for 41 900 shares which mature in 2026 and an option for 86 200 which mature in 2027.



Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 200,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 320 stores.





