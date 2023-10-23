Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
23.10.2023 08:00:00

Coop Pank held an investor webinar to introduce unaudited results of Q3 2023

On Friday, 20 October 2023 at 9 am (EET), Coop Pank held an investor webinar, where the Chief Financial Officer Paavo Truu introduced the bank’s unaudited financial results of Third Quarter of 2023. Webinar was held in Estonian language.

Coop Pank would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here: https://youtu.be/aLj8QP9aheA



Coop Pank’s report for unaudited results of Q3 2023 and the presentation is available here:
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b49bb136d73e42764b382c2528433dfbc&lang=en

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 175,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 320 stores.

Additional information:
Katre Tatrik
Communication Manager
Tel: +372 5151 859
E-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee


