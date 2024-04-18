Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 07:00:00

Coop Pank unaudited financial results for Q1 2024

By the end of the Q1 2024, Coop Pank had 189,000 customers, increased by 7,000 customers in the quarter (+4%) and by 34,000 in the year (+22%). The bank had 84,400 active customers, increased by 2,400 (+3%) in the quarter and by 14,300 (+20%) in the year.

In Q1 2024, volume of deposits in Coop Pank decreased by 29 million euros (-2%), reaching total of 1.69 billion euros. Deposits from private clients increasing by 11 million euros: demand deposits increased by 8 million euros and term deposits increased by 3 million euros. Deposits from domestic business customers decreased by 15 million euros: demand deposits increased by 6 million euro and term deposits decreased by 21 million euros. Deposits from international deposit platform Raisin and other financing decreased by 24 million euros. Compared to Q1 2023, volume of Coop Pank's deposits has increased by 181 million euros (+12%). In an annual comparison, share of term deposits of total deposits has increased from 59% to 70%. In Q1 2024, the bank’s financing cost was 3.5%, at the same time last year the financing cost was 1.5%.

In Q1 2024, net loan portfolio of Coop Pank increased by 40 million euros (+3%), reaching 1.53 billion euros. Business loans and home loans portfolio and leasing showed the biggest growth. The volumes of home loan portfolio increased by 20 million euros (+3%), the volumes of business loan portfolio increased by 11 million euros (+2%) and leasing portfolio increased by 10 million euros (+7%). Consumer finance portfolio decreased by 1 million euros (-1%). Compared to Q1 2023, total loan portfolio of Coop Pank has grown by 184 million euros (+14%).

In Q1 2024, overdue loan portfolio of Coop Pank increased from the level of 2% to the level of 2.4%. A year ago, overdue loan portfolio was at the level of 1.8%.

Impairment costs of financial assets in Q1 2024 were 0.6 million euros, which is 0.6 million euros (-50%) less than in previous quarter and 1,1 million euros (-65%) less than in Q1 2023.

Net income of Coop Pank in Q1 2024 was 20.2 million euros, decreasing by 1% in a quarterly comparison and increasing by 3% in an annual comparison. Operating expenses reached 9 million euros in Q1 – operating expenses decreased by 5% in the quarterly comparison and increased 24% in the annual comparison.

In Q1 2024, net profit of Coop Pank was 9.1 million euros, which is 9% more than in the previous quarter and 3% less than a year ago. In Q1 2024, cost to income ratio of the bank was 47% and return on equity was 19.2%.

As of 31 March 2024, Coop Pank has 37,100 shareholders.

Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank, comments the results:

"We are currently operating in an environment where two years of recession have been replaced by stagnation, and hopefully, in the annual perspective, we will see the first signs of the economy returning to the growth phase. In this context, the quarterly growth of Coop Pank's loan portfolio by 40 million euros must be considered a decent result. We are also pleased with the continued growth in the number of customers.

At the end of last year, the expectation of a gradual decrease in interest rates from this year prevailed in the markets, now the starting point of the interest rate decrease has shifted to the summer months and this year markets are predicting a somewhat smaller decline. Banks' interest income has reached its peak in such an environment, with a downward trend looking forward. Interest costs have also reached their peak and the interest rates offered for deposits are much lower today than a few months ago. From here on, banks' net interest income can grow only at the expense of increasing business volumes.

The quality of the loan portfolio has well withstood the few years recession. In the last quarter, our cost of credit was very low, as problems with a couple of business customers were resolved and we released the discounts of these loans. At the same time, the number of short-term debtors in the home loan portfolio has somewhat increased, but most of the time they find a solution before the next loan payment is due.

In summary, the growth of business volumes, the persistence of high interest rates and low credit costs ensured us a very decent profit and performance indicators in the first quarter of this year. We are strongly capitalized and have enough deposits to finance the loan requests by companies and individuals, which would turn Estonia's economy to growth track. Economic growth would directly cover the deficit in the state purse and reduce the pressure on tax increases and spending cuts.”

Income statement, in th. of eurosQ1 2024Q4 2023Q1 2023
Net interest income19 08220 59418 372
Net fee and commission income1 0141 4891 028
Net other income125-1 666261
Total net income20 22120 41719 661
Payroll expenses-5 409-5 495-4 542
Marketing expenses-533-912-412
Rental and office expenses, depr. of tangible assets-795-678-700
IT expenses and depr. of intangible assets-1 405-1 363-1 155
Other operating expenses-1 286-1 498-788
Total operating expenses-9 427-9 948-7 596
Net profit before impairment losses10 79410 46912 065
Impairment costs on financial assets-576-1 148-1 627
Net profit before income tax10 2189 32210 438
Income tax expenses-1 080-935-1 063
Net profit for the period9 1388 3869 375
    
Earnings per share, eur0,090,080,09
Diluted earnings per share, eur0,090,080,09


Statement of financial position, in th. of euros31.03.202431.12.202331.03.2023
Cash and cash equivalents380 644428 354334 074
Debt securities36 46036 42118 932
Loans to customers1 531 0381 490 8731 346 822
Other assets31 32030 56430 048
Total assets1 979 4611 986 2121 729 876
Customer deposits and loans received1 693 2541 721 7651 512 627
Other liabilities27 69828 43620 599
Subordinated debt63 23950 18738 101
Total liabilities1 784 1911 800 3871 571 327
Equity195 270185 825158 549
Total liabilities and equity1 979 4611 986 2121 729 876

The reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/reporting

Coop Pank will organise a webinar on 18 April 2024 at 9:00 AM, to present the financial results of Q1 2024. For participation, please register in advance at: https://bit.ly/CP-180424-registreerimine

The webinar will be recorded and published on the company's website www.cooppank.ee and on the YouTube channel.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 189,000 daily banking clients. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 516 0231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coop Pank AS Registered Shs 2,47 0,82% Coop Pank AS Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Am deutschen Markt zeigt sich nur wenig Bewegung. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen