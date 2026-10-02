Cooper Aktie
ISIN: US2166631042
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02.10.2026 19:11:01
Cooper Companies Director Kurzius Buys $549,300 in Shares. Is the Eye Care Stock About to Rally?
Lawrence Erik Kurzius, a Director at The Cooper Companies, Inc.(NASDAQ:COO), purchased 10,000 shares of common stock on Sept. 16, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($54.93); post-transaction value based on Sept. 16, 2026 market close ($54.61).
The Cooper Companies is a global medical device manufacturer with approximately 15,000 employees and a market capitalization of $10.4 billion, generating $4.2 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue. The company maintains a competitive position through its dual-segment strategy, combining the scale of its contact lens business with specialized surgical and women's health offerings. Cooper's strategic focus on innovation in vision correction and myopia management, coupled with its established distribution network, positions it as a significant player in the global ophthalmic medical device market.
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