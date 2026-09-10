Cooper Companies Q3 Results Up, Cuts FY26 View, Retains CooperSurgical, Expands Buyback; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Medical device company CooperCompanies, Inc. (COO) issued cautious fourth-quarter organic sales view, and trimmed fiscal 2026 outlook, despite reporting higher third-quarter results. The company noted that at CooperVision, it reduced U.S. channel inventory that weighed on results and will continue to impact fourth quarter.

Separately, Cooper announced that its Board of Directors have decided to retain CooperSurgical, following the completion of its strategic review process, which included a proposed sale. The Board also authorized an expansion of the share repurchase program to $3 billion from the current $2 billion.

In the overnight trading on the Nasdaq, COO shares were losing around 14.07 percent, at $54.55, extending the 6.22 percent drop on Wednesday's regular trading close.

Regarding CooperSurgical, the company noted that the review process, which was first announced in December 2025, focused on identifying further opportunities for the business, and evaluated its sale.

However, the Board collectively aligned that given the offers received, retaining is the best path forward for the business.

As per the Board, certain temporary factors impacted the perceived valuation at the end of the process, which contributed to a valuation disconnect, and the offers received were not satisfactory.

The company added that CooperSurgical will prioritize organic growth initiatives and operational performance improvements.

Al White, President and CEO of CooperCompanies, stated, "Over the past year, we conducted a rigorous review of every aspect of our business with a singular focus on unlocking value. The process identified meaningful opportunities to enhance execution, sharpen our strategic focus and accelerate innovation. We have proactively taken steps to address these items and are in the process of evaluating additional options. Looking ahead, we will continue pursuing the most value-accretive options available to us."

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.05 to $1.09.

Total revenue is projected to be $1.057 billion to $1.080 billion, with organic growth of 0 percent to 2 percent.

CVI revenue would be down 2 percent to flat organically, while CSI revenue's organic growth would be 4 percent to 6 percent.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $4.51 to $4.55, and total revenue of $4.229 billion to $4.252 billion, with organic growth of 2 percent to 3 percent.

Cooper previously expected adjusted earnings per share of $4.58 to $4.66 and total revenue of $4.285 billion to $4.321 billion.

In addition, the firm reaffirmed previously communicated long-term free cash flow objective exceeding $2.2 billion for fiscal years 2026 through 2028.

In the third quarter, Cooper's earnings totaled $432.8 million or $2.24 per share, significantly higher than $98.3 million or $0.49 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $221.5 million or $1.15 per share for the period, compared to $220.3 million or $1.10 per share a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6 percent to $1.066 billion from $1.060 billion last year.

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