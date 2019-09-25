Cooper Machinery Services to Acquire Epic International and Reciprocating Technology Services and to Appoint John Sargent as CEO

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and the former Reciprocating Compression division of Baker Hughes, today announced the strategic acquisitions of Epic International and Reciprocating Technology Services, as well as the appointment of John Sargent as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. These actions advance Cooper's position as the leading manufacturer and service provider of mission-critical compression and engine systems.

Epic International's ("Epic") energy services business is a provider of OEM-quality parts, expert repair and responsive field services on prominent engine and compressor brands, including many Cooper OEM brands. The acquisition includes the company's facilities in Houston, Texas and Ponca City, Oklahoma.

Reciprocating Technology Services ("RTS") provides agility, innovation and experience delivering modernization, optimization, aftermarket parts and high quality field services to their reciprocating engine and compressor clients. The company is headquartered in and provides these services from its Houston, Texas facility.

John Sargent is a compressor industry veteran with over 25 years of domestic and international experience. Most recently, John served as Chief Executive Officer of Epic and spent the last two decades in various sales and operations roles.

"I am proud and honored to be leading the new Cooper," said Mr. Sargent. "The acquisitions of RTS and Epic bring together the best technical people in the industry and world-class facilities but more importantly it signals a strong commitment to our customers: that we will keep their existing equipment running, better than ever."

About Cooper Machinery Services

Cooper Machinery Services, the former Reciprocating Compression division of Baker Hughes, is the original equipment manufacturer and supplier of parts and aftermarket services to a large installed base of highly respected brands. The company's brands include Cooper-Bessemer, Ajax, Superior, Gemini, Enterprise, TSI, CSI, TXC, and Joy. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, TX and Salina, KS, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the U.S.

