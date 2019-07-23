Cooper Robertson Brings on Key Architects and Designers, Adding New Global Perspectives to Its Award-Winning Practice

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reflecting its growth and global presence across a wide range of market sectors, the architecture and urban design firm Cooper Robertson has announced several new hires, including the return of a talented Senior Associate. According to firm leaders, these seven professionals embody Cooper Robertson's multi-disciplinary approach to architecture and urban design, bringing valuable global perspectives that will help support a growing portfolio of projects.

The recently hired architects and designers include Jason Cadorette, AIA, who rejoins Cooper Robertson as a Senior Associate with broad experience in cultural, educational, and multifamily residential architecture and planning. New roles have also been announced for Collin Gardner, Lloyd Helen, Jason Fung, Iris Kim, Anjulie Palta, and Alan Song. "With collective international experience in Germany, China, England, Australia, Ireland, and Japan, these new members of our team exemplify our commitment to innovation and to inclusive and collaborative design processes," said Cooper Robertson managing partner Donald Clinton, AIA, MRAIC, LEED AP.

These additions to the firm's ranks also come at a time of expansion and notable successes for Cooper Robertson, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Significant project milestones include recent openings of the award-winning Gateway Arch Museum in St. Louis, the New York Botanical Garden's Edible Academy in New York, and the Miracle Mile Streetscape in Coral Gables, Florida; the implementation of master plan and urban design efforts for the upcoming 4 million-square-foot M City outside Toronto, New Jersey's 418-acre Riverton, and the Lyford Cay International School in the Bahamas. Additionally, the firm has announced important new commissions including at the Princeton University Art Museum and Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art.

Cooper Robertson has also released information about the new hires and their roles:

Jason Cadorette, AIA, Senior Associate

With over 15 years in the field, Jason Cadorette brings a deep understanding of architectural practice and a broad skillset that ranges from addressing urban design challenges to technical aspects of the construction process. Known for his collaborative management approach, Cadorette first joined Cooper Robertson in 2006, where he served as Project Architect and Senior Associate on a number of notable museum and educational commissions including the Gateway Arch Museum in St. Louis, the Florence County Museum in Florence, South Carolina, and the Harlem Village Academy High School in New York City. Rejoining the firm in 2019, in his new role Cadorette will oversee technical aspects of project work, help lead the firm's BIM processes, and coordinate with client groups and project collaborators to ensure effective delivery. A registered architect in the state of New York, Cadorette has previous experience at CetraRuddy and Elkus Manfredi Architects. He earned his Master of Architecture degree in Urban Design from Harvard University's Graduate School of Design and received his Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Miami.

Iris Kim

With a background in art history, editorial production at McGraw-Hill Education, and exhibition program development for MoMA, prior to architectural study, Iris Kim brings a unique perspective to Cooper Robertson, where she will contribute to the firm's cultural and museum projects. Kim's portfolio of architectural work includes design documentation and project management for residential projects in New York City and Brooklyn, the development of Landmarks designation proposals, and research into the development of a new generation of urban museum networks. Kim holds a Master of Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania.

Collin Gardner

Collin Gardner joins Cooper Robertson as a designer with extensive international experience spanning the residential, commercial, and institutional sectors. Prior to joining Cooper Robertson, Gardner co-founded the firm [a] The Architects, with work in New York City and Canada. He has also led design teams for educational and cultural projects in Lebanon, China, Israel, and the United States. A specialist in BIM programs, at Cooper Robertson Gardner will contribute to the firm's reputation for technical proficiency. He holds a Master of Architecture from Harvard University's Graduate School of Design, and a Bachelor of Architectural Studies from the University of Waterloo School of Architecture.

Anjulie Palta

Anjulie Palta joins Cooper Robertson with a global, multi-disciplinary approach rooted in a passion for sustainable design driven by social and urban issues. An expert in BIM software, her prior experience includes roles as a resource coordinator and communications specialist at the California-based affordable housing developer EAH Housing, and as a communications manager for the International Forum on Globalization in San Francisco. Most recently she worked at Studio Gang in New York. Palta's international experience includes research for the design of refugee camps in Germany and planning for urban green space in Delhi, India. A frequent speaker on topics related to architecture and urban design, she recently presented at the 27h annual Congress for the New Urbanism in Louisville, KY, on design strategies for medical campuses in the urban context. Palta holds a Master of Architecture from the University of Texas at Austin.

Han Qin (Alan) Song

With architectural experience across three continents, Alan Song's background in mixed-use, residential, and cultural work makes him a key addition to Cooper Robertson's practice. A well-rounded designer, his previous roles include serving as a designer at OMA in New York and the Netherlands, where he was part of the design team for a mixed-use tower in Tokyo and an experiential retail project for innovative luxury automotive brand Genesis in Seoul; he also has worked at Neri & Hu Design and Research Office in Shanghai, and for junya.ishigami+associates in Tokyo, where he assisted in design development for the Art BioFarm. Song holds a Bachelor of Architectural Studies from the University of Waterloo.

Lloyd Helen

Joining Cooper Robertson as an architect and urban designer, Ireland native Lloyd Helen brings experience in architecture, urban design, and city planning to his work with the firm. Previously based in London, New York, China, and Germany, Helen's portfolio includes a 300+ key hotel near Heathrow Airport and a new commercial hub for IBM, both in the U.K., as well as land use and zoning analysis work with the New York Department of City Planning. Recognized by colleagues for a keen interest in resilient design, Helen holds a Master of Architecture from the University College Dublin in Ireland.

Jason Fung

Hailing from Sydney, Australia, Jason Fung joins the Cooper Robertson team as architectural designer, where he will play an instrumental role in assisting new project layouts and execution. Fung's previous experience includes project management and design services for a range of renovation, interior fit-out, and new construction residential work. He is also an expert in BIM software, and is known as a collaborative team member with a focus on technical expertise. Fung holds a Bachelor of Architectural Studies from the University of New South Whales in Sydney.

"These talented architects and designers will help ensure that Cooper Robertson builds on a successful record of transforming cities, creating cultural landmarks, and crafting memorable, sustainable, and resilient places," added Clinton.

