Cooper Standard Announces Joint Development Agreement of Innovative Dynamic Fluid Control Technology for the Electric Vehicle Market



Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today announced a joint development agreement with Industrie Saleri Italo S.p.A. (Saleri) to create a novel family of high-performance coolant fluid management devices for the battery electric vehicle market (EV). These new products combine the functionality of pumps with advanced fluid control, routing and connection technologies into single devices, enabling simplified EV architectures and improved performance and range. With a compact design and extensive configuration options, the devices provide flexibility in vehicle designs and can be integrated easily into existing systems and across vehicle platforms. These new products will drive significant expansion of content per vehicle and margins.

We are pleased to partner with Saleri on this important innovation project as we continue advancing our fluid handling strategy to meet the unique needs of the electric vehicle market, said Tom Stimson, vice president engineering and product development, Cooper Standard. The core competencies and capabilities of both companies provide a unique blend of expertise to optimize fluid flow in the vehicle, offering our customers improved operational vehicle performance.

Once again we have been recognized for our expertise in developing thermal management solutions that are able to adapt to each customers needs, said Matteo Cosmi, managing director, Saleri Group. Being valued by Cooper Standard makes us proud. The new joint development will address the battery electric vehicle market, offering new solutions to reduce energy consumption and augmented efficiency through fluid management in a smart, compact product with the flexibility in also adapting to existing systems.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

About Saleri

Founded in 1942, Industrie Saleri Italo S.p.A. now heads an international group (Saleri Group) leader in the development of Thermal Management solutions. The Thermal Management systems are co-designed with the Client, at every stage of the process: from product concept, through prototyping and onto mass production. The Group is headquartered in Italy Brescia and has companies in Italy, China, Mexico and India. Saleri Group employs around 600 people and recorded 160 million revenues in 2021.

